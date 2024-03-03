Visit Qatar has announced the launch of the premier LEGO® SHOWS QATAR, set to feature millions of LEGO bricks into impressive models and scenes from April 10 – 25 at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).

For its first appearance in Doha, the event will showcase popular LEGO themes including NINJAGO®, City, DUPLO®, and Friends to dazzle visitors with unmatched LEGO experiences suitable for fans of all ages. Visitors can expect family-friendly attractions, wandering life-size Minifigures, a variety of food options, exceptional hospitality, and 26 distinct themed areas with interactive and engaging activities across 10,000 sqm.

The LEGO® SHOWS QATAR is part of Visit Qatar's initiative to host family-friendly events every year on Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha to celebrate the grand festivals after the holy month of Ramadan. Ranging from talented choir performances to special waterpark packages and artisanal workshops, Visit Qatar presents visitors with plenty of opportunities to celebrate the occasion.

On this occasion, Hamad Al Khaja, Head of the Technical Support Department for Tourism Events and Festivals at Qatar Tourism, said: “At Visit Qatar, we always strive to innovate new ways to celebrate events. Through this inaugural edition of ' LEGO® SHOWS QATAR, ' we aim to enhance the festive atmosphere during occasions like Eid al-Fitr, making sure we capture every age and taste. Visit Qatar is committed to diversifying its cultural activities in its annual events calendar by focusing on creativity, innovation, and supporting promising talents in Qatar, the region, and the world. The event stands as a testament to our ongoing journey in developing new and exciting events each year in Qatar, igniting tourism growth and solidifying Qatar's position as a leading destination for families.”

Hosted by Events and Entertainment Enterprises (E3) and produced by ATW Events, the LEGO SHOWS QATAR aims to dazzle visitors with unmatched LEGO experiences suitable for fans of all ages.

Abdulla Khalid Al Kubaisi, Chairman of E3, shared his excitement: “We're excited to introduce LEGO SHOWS to Qatar, presenting an innovative mix of creativity, enjoyment, and interactive fun for families to experience together. This event promises an engaging LEGO adventure, fostering imagination and creativity among participants of every age – from children to adult LEGO admirers.”

Adil Ahmed, CEO of E3 and a noted figure in large-scale entertainment projects, revealed his aspirations: “With LEGO SHOWS QATAR, our aim is to offer an extraordinary experience that transcends the usual. From a broad selection of LEGO brick builds to the first-ever introduction of the Inflatable BRICKS & BOUNCE Park covering an area of 1700 sqm, our ambition is to redefine entertainment standards in Qatar by providing outstanding and joyous events for our community.”

LEGO SHOWS QATAR is open to visitors daily from 13:00 pm to 23:00 pm. For further details or to purchase tickets for the Lego Shows Qatar, please visit www.legoshows.com/qatar

