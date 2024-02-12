Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:— Victaulic, the US-headquartered expert in mechanical pipe joining systems, is set to exhibit its comprehensive solutions for piping and flow control systems at the Big 5 Construct Saudi exhibition in Riyadh from 26-29th February.

With Saudi Arabia experiencing a surge in construction across housing, infrastructure and tourism, Victaulic stands ready to offer seamless support throughout project lifecycles. From design and engineering with 3D modelling and BIM compatibility, through efficient product delivery and installation training, to inspection and quality control services, Victaulic ensures consistent, reliable quality within strict project deadlines and budgets.

Innovative solutions for high-rise construction

Given the notable rise in high-rise construction, particularly in Riyadh and Jeddah, Victaulic will feature its building riser solutions at stand 3B121. These solutions effectively accommodate thermal expansion and contraction while taking up as little room as possible, maximising sellable floorspace. Victaulic's grooved system eliminates bulky flanges or threaded pipe ends, while the flexibility in alignment reduces the need for space-consuming elbows and fittings.

Prefabricated modules for faster installation

Victaulic's stand will also showcase a prefab skid display, highlighting how components can be prefabricated and delivered to construction sites as ready-to-install modular units. This approach accelerates the installation of pipe systems, especially in complex environments like high-rise buildings, and is highly beneficial considering the pressing timelines associated with Saudi Arabia’s current surge in construction projects.

Pipes can be pre-cut, grooved and joined with Victaulic couplings in a controlled factory environment and delivered to site in a planned sequence, optimising material handling and storage requirements. Components can also be pre-assembled into larger sections or even entire riser systems off-site, minimising the number of individual connections to be made on-site and, therefore, labour requirements and installation time. Furthermore, prefabrication and modularisation reduce the risk of errors and rework on-site, which can lead to delays and unexpected costs.

More than a century of innovation

"Moving from welds to mechanical pipe couplings is a century-old 'new idea' that brings the benefits of fast, reliable, and flexible installation to construction projects worldwide. Victaulic is excited to discuss with both current and potential new customers at Big 5 Saudi Construct how this innovation can contribute to the success of projects in Saudi Arabia, ensuring they are completed on time, within budget, and with high quality,” says Zeyd Ammoura, Division Manager for Middle East, Africa and Turkey at Victaulic.

Visit Victaulic at stand 3B121 to learn more about how these innovative solutions can help accelerate construction projects.

ABOUT Victaulic

Since 1919, Victaulic has been the world's leading manufacturer of grooved mechanical pipe joining solutions. The company's innovative technologies and services are used in one of the most demanding markets. They enable work to be carried out more quickly, while increasing occupational safety, ensuring operational reliability and maximising productivity. The company has 15 major manufacturing facilities and 28 branch offices, employing over 3,600 people who speak a total of 43 languages. With more than 1,800 active patents in over 125 countries worldwide, Victaulic's products are used in a wide range of industries, including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, power generation, water and wastewater treatment, military and marine, building services and fire protection. For more information, please visit https://www.victaulic.com/.

