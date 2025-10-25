Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – VIBE, powered by LiveWell from the Ministry of Health, is set to take centre stage at the Global Health Exhibition 2025 (GHE 2025) as the region’s premier platform for exploring the intersection of wellness, innovation, and longevity. Co-located within GHE, VIBE was created in response to Saudi Arabia’s rapidly growing wellness economy and its alignment with the Vision 2030 Quality of Life Program, which prioritizes preventive health, active lifestyles, and wellbeing as cornerstones of sustainable growth.

A New Era of Wellness in Saudi Arabia

With the Saudi Arabia’s wellness economy valued at USD 19.8 billion[1], Saudi Arabia is emerging as one of the world’s most dynamic hubs. VIBE provides a dedicated space to explore how wellness technologies, lifestyle medicine, and sports innovation are shaping the nation’s future health landscape.

“The Global Health Exhibition serves as a vital platform to demonstrate how innovation, wellness, and investment converge to create healthier societies,” said HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud. “I am honoured to participate and share how the Saudi Sports for All Federation, along with initiatives like the Riyadh Marathon, contributes to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 Quality of Life pillar. We aim to enhance accessibility in sports for people of all ages and abilities while exploring the transformative roles that sports science and medical technology play in building vibrant communities.

This forum allows us to engage with a global audience on how wellness can serve as a foundation for sustainable growth. Through KBW Ventures’ investments in biotechnology, diagnostics, and emerging health technologies, I look forward to highlighting how the combination of sports and innovation can act as catalysts for global progress.”

The Global Health Exhibition serves as a vital platform to demonstrate how innovation, wellness, and investment converge to create healthier societies.

Longevity, Sports, and Lifestyle Innovation top the agenda

Across three days, VIBE will bring together global leaders, athletes, and experts to discuss the science and strategy of health span, extending not just lifespan, but years lived in good health. Highlights from the agenda include:

A keynote with HRH Princess Dr. Haya Bint Khaled Bin Bandar Al Saud, Senior Vice President of Hevalution , on how global investments in longevity and health span research are reshaping the future of human health.

, on how global investments in longevity and health span research are reshaping the future of human health. The Game Plan for Health, featuring Dr. Katharina Grimm, FIFA Medical Lead, exploring how elite sports medicine and technology can enhance player care and community wellness.

exploring how elite sports medicine and technology can enhance player care and community wellness. A presentation from Joanna Bensz, CEO and Founder at Longevity Centre Europe, on the future of longevity and preventive healthcare.

These sessions will be complemented by Wellness Technology Spotlights, showcasing breakthroughs in wearable devices, health data integration, and fitness monitoring, including activations by Samsung, Technogym, and other global leaders.

Interactive Experiences and Youth Engagement

Beyond the main stage, VIBE will feature immersive experiences linking wellness with technology and play. Attendees can engage with the VIBE Social Club, including a basketball shooting zone, and interactive fitness activations designed to connect movement and mental wellbeing.

Another key highlight will be the LiveWell Youth Competition, sponsored by Roche. Supported by seven Saudi universities, the competition drew 117 team submissions and over 600 participants, showcasing the creativity of the next generation in shaping the future of wellness innovation.

Rachel Sturgess, Senior Vice President at Tahaluf, commented: “New for 2025, VIBE at Global Health Exhibition, it is a catalyst for change. By uniting wellness leaders, innovators, and emerging talent, we are advancing a shared vision that links physical health, digital empowerment, and social connection. The collaborations and ideas sparked at VIBE will translate into real partnerships and programmes, driving growth in the wellness economy and raising quality of life across the Kingdom.”

Registration for VIBE at Global Health Exhibition 2025 is now open. Secure your pass and explore the full international speaker line-up at: https://www.globalhealthsaudi.com/en/visit/visitor-passes.html.

About Global Health Exhibition

Established in 2018, Global Health Exhibition (GHE) is Saudi Arabia’s premier platform for showcasing next-generation healthcare innovation. GHE is organized by Tahaluf, a strategic alliance between Informa PLC, the Saudi Arabian Federation for Cyber Security and Programming (SAFCSP), and the Events Investment Fund (EIF). The event brings together global leaders, investors, and innovators to shape the future of healthcare. Set against the backdrop of Vision 2030, it positions Riyadh as a driving force in global health transformation.

About Tahaluf

Tahaluf is a joint venture between the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones, the Events Investment Fund, and Informa PLC, one of the world’s leading tradeshow organisers.

Press & Media Inquiries:

Jessica Homan, Tahaluf

jessica.homan@informa.com

[1] Global Wellness Institute Launches New Report Highlighting Saudi Arabia’s Booming Wellness Economy -