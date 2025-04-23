Muscat – Vale in Oman continues to champion youth development with the launch of the 2025 edition of Tatweer, now in its second year. As the company’s flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, Tatweer is set to deliver a series of transformative learning experiences throughout the year. The program kicked off with sessions designed to equip future changemakers with the mindset, tools, and confidence to navigate an increasingly dynamic world.

Leading the opening of this year’s edition was acclaimed Saudi self-development and leadership coach Yasser bin Badr Al-Huzaimi, a prominent figure in the field of personal growth and mindset transformation. Known for his authentic, purpose-driven approach, Al-Huzaimi has authored several books and inspired audiences across the region to embrace self-awareness, resilience, and intentional leadership.

Tatweer returned to Sohar and Muscat, attracting more than 500 participants, including university students and young professionals. The sessions, centered on themes of innovative thinking, adaptive leadership, and sustainable success, engaged participants in exploring how to navigate personal and professional challenges, build confidence, and embrace a forward-thinking mindset in a world of constant change. These dynamic sessions not only encouraged attendees to reflect critically on their ambitions but also empowered them to take purposeful steps toward shaping their futures.

Reflecting on the program, Abdullah Al Saadi, Chief of Administration and Corporate Affairs at Vale in MENA, said: “At Vale, we believe in the potential of young people to shape the future, not just of their own careers, but of the nation as a whole. Through Tatweer, we are creating opportunities for young Omanis to grow, lead, and contribute meaningfully to the Sultanate’s future. This program is a key pillar of our long-term commitment to youth development, and we are proud to continue investing in initiatives that strengthen Oman’s social and economic fabric.”

As a key component of Vale’s broader CSR strategy, Tatweer continues to nurture a generation of confident, capable leaders who can drive positive change in their communities and beyond. With each edition, the initiative deepens its national relevance; reinforcing Vale’s role in supporting Oman’s transition toward a more innovative, inclusive, and knowledge-based economy.