Riyadh, KSA - UNOX Arabia, a global leader in intelligent cooking technology, successfully held an exclusive panel discussion in Riyadh on Monday, September 16th, focusing on the F&B sector's contribution to Saudi Arabia's Tech industry: Investment, Innovation, and Growth. The panel aimed to spark insightful discussions and foster support within the F&B industry, with a focus on the role of Artificial Intelligence and its alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Event Highlights

The panel underscored the significant role of the F&B sector in advancing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, focusing on how culinary innovation and economic growth are being propelled by strategic partnerships and technology integration.

The featured panelists included Abdallah Kassis, General Manager at UNOX Arabia, recognized for his expertise in cutting-edge culinary solutions; Fadi Serhal, Country Business Director at Pret A Manger, known for his strategic growth and operational expertise; Ghazi Ghorayeb, Chief Operating Officer at Yakoon International Hospitality Company, a pioneer in hospitality innovation; Nawaf Alrumaihi, Executive Head Chef at Crepes Des Alpes, celebrated for his exceptional culinary skills and memorable dining experiences, and Patti Radzichovska, Corporate Pastry Chef at Arabian Food Corporation, known for her expertise and creative vision, which play a crucial role in enhancing the company’s reputation in the competitive food industry.

Key topics included the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence on the F&B industry. Panelists discussed how AI is revolutionizing brand operations, enhancing the culinary experience for chefs and consumers alike. UNOX's innovative AI-driven operating system, which reduces energy consumption by 38.6% while optimizing oven performance, served as a prime example of AI's potential in the sector.

The integration of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles was another major focus, with discussions exploring how these frameworks are driving regulatory shifts and promoting sustainability in line with Vision 2030. The panel also addressed the challenges of expanding into remote regions, highlighting strategies to overcome logistical barriers and tap into local incentives supporting business growth and tourism.

When asked about his thoughts on the panel discussion, Abdallah Kassis, General Manager at UNOX Arabia, said, “Being part of this panel discussion has been a remarkable journey. The insights gained and the connections made have been truly invaluable. Engaging with industry leaders and a fantastic audience has been a rewarding experience. I am deeply grateful for the team’s dedication and Piatto’s unwavering support in bringing this event to life.”

Panelists further analyze the role of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) in diversifying investments into fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), analyzing how these investments are driving market expansion.

Fadi Serhal, Country Business Director at Pret A Manger, further stated, “Being part of this panel was enlightening, as we explored our industry's impact on the kingdom's tech sector alongside my esteemed fellow industry professionals.”

The event fostered valuable networking opportunities, bringing together professionals from prestigious organizations such as Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh, Elite Chefs, La Petite Maison Riyadh, and Global Gourmet Hospitality. Attendees connected, shared insights, and explored future collaborations.

