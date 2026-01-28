Abu Dhabi, UAE: Within the framework of the Year of the Family, which underscores that early childhood development is a shared responsibility integrating the roles of families, educational institutions, and the wider community, the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), held the 4th edition of the Universities Collaboration Forum on Early Childhood Human Capital, hosted by Al Ain University, bringing together universities and key partners to advance work that strengthens the early childhood workforce in Abu Dhabi.

The agenda focused on shared priorities and practical collaboration across universities and partners, including exchanging expertise and insights, sharing what is working across institutions, and identifying new collaboration opportunities that support ECA’s efforts, including the ECA Human Capital Strategy 2030, which was developed in collaboration with more than 13 government partners and universities.

H.E. Dr. Hessa Ali Al Kaabi, Executive Director of Special Projects and Partnerships at the ECA said, “The early years are shaped by everyday moments like a child learning their first word, taking their first steps, or feeling safe enough to explore. These moments depend on the adults around children, which is why building a strong early childhood workforce is essential. Universities play a central role in preparing educators, caregivers, and specialists, and through collaboration we can translate research and training into practical approaches that meet the needs of children and families across Abu Dhabi.”

“Our strategy aims to close the supply-demand gap in the ECD workforce to 0% by 2030. We also want to raise competency levels from 56% to 100% and increase practitioner satisfaction to 40%” Dr. Al Kaabi added.

She noted that “to date, 97 ECD-related roles across health, education, child protection, and family support have been mapped, reinforcing the important role universities play in aligning academic programs and training pathways with the sector’s needs.

Prof. Ghaleb Al Refae, President of Al Ain University said, “The UAE has demonstrated a strong commitment to early childhood development, recognizing it as a national priority and a cornerstone of sustainable human development. For us at Al Ain University, that strong early childhood education begins with well-prepared educators. This belief is reflected in our Postgraduate Professional Diploma in Early Childhood Education, a one-year program that combines theory, practice, and leadership to prepare graduates for roles in teaching, curriculum development, and program leadership.”

Also taking part in the forum were senior representatives from the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, Emirates College for Advanced Education, United Arab Emirates University, NYU Abu Dhabi, Higher Colleges of Technology, Abu Dhabi University, Zayed University, Khalifa University, Fatima College of Health Sciences, the National Academy for Childhood Development and Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities.

The Universities Collaboration Forum on ECD Human Capital is a bi-annual platform convened by ECA since 2023 to bring together local universities and partner entities. It provides a space for discussion on strengthening the early childhood workforce through shared learning and collaboration.

About the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority

The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, established in 2019, promotes optimal child development and wellbeing, from the early stages of pregnancy to the age of eight. We influence policies, inform decision-making through research, incubate innovative ideas, all while enabling the Early Childhood Sector and navigating the impact it’s making. We focus on Health and Nutrition, Child Protection, Family Support, Education and Early Care. Our vision is that every young child can flourish to their full potential in a safe and family-friendly environment.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Sobhie El Masri (Mrs.)

ECA Media Office

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority

Email: Media@eca.gov.ae

Website: www.eca.gov.ae