Grammy-nominated Deva Premal & Miten to headline the vast range of musical acts

35 classes and workshops feature yoga, mindfulness practices and more

Dubai, UAE: Unity Verse, the two-day musical and spiritual festival in association with Dubai Sports Council, is coming to Dubai on November 3rd 2023. The Dubai’s Desert Palm Polo Club gathering will provide a spiritual journey through yoga, live music, and wellness activities.

Set in the 5-star Melia Hotel Dubai’s secret garden and surrounded by nature, the Unity Verse Festival will feature all-day musical acts and 35 classes and workshops for the whole family to indulge in. The event will feature world-renowned acts across three music stages that include the inspirational Sati Ethnica and headlined by the Grammy-nominated Deva Premal & Miten.

The holistic spiritual and wellness festival is also perfect for those with children. Adults and children can participate in sound healing sessions, art stations, and more across the exciting weekend.

Here’s a little look at what festival goers can expect:

A world-class line-up of artists, instructors, and therapists

The Unity Verse Festival will host various wellness practitioners and acts set to inspire. These include yoga master, author and TEDx speaker Allaoua Gaham, psychologist and energy therapist Omkar and handpan performer and composer Yanas. The showcase will be headlined by the unmistakable music of Deva Premal & Miten, who will wow the crowds during their first-ever appearance in Dubai.

35 different classes to help free your mind

Embark on a spiritual journey across the two-day festival with a wide variety of workshops and classes. Wellness experts will be on hand to lead classes in meditation, aromatherapy, yoga, dance and philosophy. Guests will also be able to enjoy separate men’s and women’s circles.

A diverse marketplace

Guests can enjoy the marketplace in between participating in classes or listening to experts and music. This specially curated zone sells wellness products and services that will help maintain a mindful lifestyle. A selection of food vendors will also serve healthy and delicious bites for all the family.

Unity Verse organiser Maria Petit says, “The event is a safe space where people from diverse backgrounds come together to create a field of unity and understanding.”

Petit continues, “Guests can express themselves, share their stories, and connect through artistic and spiritual experiences. At Unity Verse, you can find a renowned master practising on the mat next to you. Unity between artists and audience, vendors and customers is what our festival is about.”

Tickets are available at Platinumlist from AED 350. For more information, follow Unity Verse Festival on Instagram and Facebook.

About Unity Verse Festival

Unity Verse Festival is a transformative journey designed to enrich the soul and elevate consciousness. Set to the soundtrack of ancient spiritual music, the event blends mindfulness practices, artistic expression, exercises, and wellness. It’s a safe space where like-minded people can come together to learn and express themselves freely. Our vision is to form a spiritual connection between the audience and the world-renowned acts to deliver a festival like no other.

E: info@unityversefest.com