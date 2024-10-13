Egypt is witnessing an unprecedented agricultural renaissance and supporting breeders under the rule of President El-Sisi

United International Company for Agricultural and Animal Investment is participating in the 23rd International Exhibition for Poultry, Livestock and Fish "Agrina", which is currently being held from October 10 to 12 at the Egypt International Exhibition Center, under the auspices of the Ministry of Agriculture.



Accountant Shaaban Abdel Hafez, Chairman of the Board of Directors of United International Company for Agricultural and Animal Investment, confirmed in press statements today that the company takes part in the "Agrina" exhibition for the second time, praising the sponsorship and presence of the Ministry of Agriculture, in addition to the participation of official government delegations from a number of African countries, together with those coming from China, India, Turkey, Italy, France, Greece and others.



Abdel Hafez added that the participation of the United International Company for Agricultural and Animal Investment comes within the framework of the company's commitment and keenness to enhance its presence in the local and international markets and expand its scope of work to meet the needs of the Egyptian and international markets by providing high-quality products.



Abdel Hafez explained that the company's latest products are vegetable feed "alfalfa" - pellets - 4 ml - 8 ml with a minimum of crude protein, together with a 16.0% minimum of crude fat, which is characterized by its nutritional value and competitive price.



Abdel Hafez explained that the company's farm and factory in the New Valley Governorate have a total investment of 300 million pounds, as an area of 400 acres has been allocated to produce alfalfa in the governorate.



Regarding its presence in foreign markets, Abdel Hafez said that the company is adopting a strategy to increase its exports to about 60% by 2025, compared to about 50% currently, by intensifying its presence in current Arab markets such as Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, in addition to the company's efforts to have access to some new markets.



Abdel Hafez continued that he received Arab and foreign delegations at the company's pavilion at the "Agrina" exhibition to discuss joint cooperation and export the company's products during the coming period.



"Al-Sayyad" pointed out that Agrina is considered the largest and most important exhibition in the Middle East region, specializing in displaying everything new in the fields of livestock, fish and poultry activities, in terms of breeds, varieties, feed and additives, shelters, feeding, heating and ventilation methods, and all elements of production.



Since President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi took office, Egypt has seen an unprecedented agricultural renaissance, according to the Chairman of the United International Company for Agricultural and Animal Investment. “This has materialized in the form of numerous projects and programs aimed at the sustainable development of our livestock, fish, and poultry resources,” said he, praising the role played by Egyptian breeders and producers in order to achieve food security for the great people of Egypt.



Abdel Hafez stressed that the state provides all forms of technical, financial and logistical support to small breeders, large producers and investors, in order to develop, expand and advance all livestock, fish and poultry wealth activities and projects.