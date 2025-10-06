Saudi Arabia – The 10th Future Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Gates Summit kicked off in Dubai, under the sponsorship of AbbVie Biopharmaceuticals, the global biopharmaceutical research and development company. The event brought together a distinguished group of consultants, physicians, and researchers from around the world to discuss the latest scientific advances in the diagnosis and treatment of IBD and to review the most up-to-date global practices in patient care.

Prof. Mahmoud Mosli, Professor of Gastroenterology and Director of the IBD Unit at King Abdulaziz University Hospital in Jeddah, stated that this conference is considered one of the most significant specialized medical events in the region. He highlighted that it serves as a scientific platform combining clinical expertise with research evidence to create new visions aimed at alleviating the suffering of patients with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, the two most common forms of IBD. He further noted that the conference addressed advancements in imaging technologies and non-invasive monitoring, which have fundamentally changed the way IBD patients are managed, enabling physicians to make accurate and timely decisions without resorting to burdensome invasive procedures.

Prof. Nahla Azzam, Professor of Gastroenterology at King Saud University Hospital in Riyadh and Saudi Gastroenterology Association board member, praised the excellent organization of the summit, which featured a wide range of scientific sessions and practical workshops. She emphasized that among the key topics was the pursuit of mucosal healing as a primary therapeutic goal. Prof. Azzam also pointed to the major progress in both treatment and diagnostic techniques, as well as in monitoring patients’ clinical status with greater ease and precision, developments that significantly enhance patients’ quality of life.

Dr. Heba Al-Farhan, Consultant Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist at Al-Amiri Hospital, Kuwait and President of the Kuwait Gastroenterology Association, stressed the importance of holding such scientific gatherings that follow the latest medical updates and international recommendations. She added that one of the most critical topics discussed was the integration of clinical trial findings into daily medical practice, enabling physicians to use the latest research data to design personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient’s condition. Experts also presented proposals to redefine standards of care in light of current evidence, enhancing treatment effectiveness, reducing long-term complications, and allowing for more precise and individualized patient care.

Dr. Rahul Nathwani, Consultant Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist at Mediclinic City Hospital in Dubai, shared that what excites him most about the Future IBD Gates Summit is the chance to connect with colleagues from across the region who face the same daily challenges in caring for patients. “Beyond the science and the data, what matters most is how these discussions translate into real improvements for people living with IBD,” he said. Dr. Nathwani added that the exchange of ideas at the summit gives physicians fresh energy and practical tools to bring home, ensuring that every patient feels the impact of the latest advances in research and care.

Meanwhile, Prof. Jakob Begun, Associate Professor and Head of the IBD Group in the Immunity, Infection, and Inflammation Program at Mater Research Institute, University of Queensland, emphasized that today’s therapeutic goal extends beyond merely controlling symptoms. It now includes achieving complete mucosal healing, which directly translates into lower relapse rates and improved quality of life.

The conference concluded by reaffirming that the synergy between medical expertise and scientific evidence forms the cornerstone of a more effective and safer future in IBD management. Insighting innovative approaches that combine sharp clinical insight with the latest research data is the optimal path forward to address the growing challenges of this chronic disease.