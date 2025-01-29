Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Ahmed Al-Khalifa, Project Director of the Supreme Council of Health, Bahrain, addressed the topic of a unified health data framework in the GCC at Arab Health this week

Celebrating its 50th edition, Arab Health concludes tomorrow with an expected attendance of over 60,000 healthcare visitors

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The opportunities for pioneering a unified health data framework in the GCC were discussed this week at the Digital Health & AI Forum at Arab Health. Advancements in technology have brought healthcare data to the forefront, with a session led by Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Ahmed Al-Khalifa, Project Director of the Supreme Council of Health, Bahrain, providing key insights into why a framework is needed and how it would benefit citizens and healthcare providers across the Gulf countries.

Speaking during the forum, Al-Khalifa said: “We are witnessing the increased movement of GCC citizens within the region due to significant economic investment. Therefore, having accessible medical data becomes important for GCC citizens wherever they are. Healthcare relies heavily on health information in the provision of care, and having a unified health data framework is the first step to achieving this strategic goal.”

While advocating for a unified system, Al-Khalifa addressed the complexities of aligning GCC nations on a standardised framework, highlighting data privacy as a key consideration. He stressed that such a system must be secure and accessible only to authorised parties, ensuring the protection of sensitive health information while enabling seamless access across borders.

Themed ‘Connected health solutions: Unlocking the AI and digital health potential,’ the Digital Health & AI Conference is new to Arab Health this year and proved to be a highly engaging forum for healthcare professionals, technologists and innovators. The one-day event featured high-level keynotes, insightful case studies, interactive panel discussions and TED-style talks centered on the implementation and outcomes of AI-driven solutions.

Commenting on the forum, Ross Williams, Senior Exhibition Director at Informa Markets, said: “The Digital Health & AI Conference at Arab Health has been a fantastic addition to our 50th-anniversary edition as we showcase the transformative health solutions that will define the coming decades. The conference featured a number of respected experts in the field and provided insights into how AI is being used to enhance diagnostics and improve patient outcomes.”

The Digital Health & AI Forum sets the stage for an even deeper exploration of AI’s transformative role in healthcare at The Future Health Summit, which will take place on the final day of Arab Health (Thursday 30 January) at the Museum of the Future in Dubai. This exclusive event will bring together senior government officials, healthcare executives, and technology leaders from Google, GE HealthCare, Amazon Web Services, and PureHealth, among others, to explore the power of AI in shaping global healthcare systems.

The 2025 Future Health Summit will explore the transformation of healthcare delivery in the UAE, addressing key questions, concerns and opportunities surrounding the impact of AI. The international keynote session will be hosted by Dr Scott Penberthy, Senior Director, Applied AI, Office of the CTO, Google USA who will discuss ‘How AI links fun to lifesaving discoveries’. Following this, Dr Taha Kass-Hout, Global Chief Science and Technology Officer, GE Healthcare, USA will deliver a keynote speech on ‘AI’s mega impact on health’.

Digital and technology experts and academics from around the world will gather for a panel discussion at the Future Health Summit to discuss the ethical considerations of AI in healthcare, addressing moral responsibility, human-AI collaboration and regulatory challenges, among other key topics,

Arab Health's 50th-anniversary celebrations continue until tomorrow at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). With over 3,800 exhibitors from more than 70 countries and an expected expected attendance of over 60,000 healthcare visitors, the region’s largest and most influential healthcare event and congress reinforces its impact on the regional economy and health sector.

For more information or to register for the event, please visit www.arabhealthonline.com.

About Arab Health

Arab Health is the largest healthcare event in the Middle East and is organised by Informa Markets. Established 50 years ago, Arab Health provides a platform for the world’s leading manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors to meet the medical and scientific community in the Middle East and subcontinent.

Arab Health Congress is reputed for delivering the highest quality Continuing Medical Education (CME) Conferences to medical professionals in the region.

Arab Health 2025 will take place from 27 - 30 January 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

