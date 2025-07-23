The European Union (EU) has committed €4.2 million to support the establishment of Zimbabwe’s first National Public Health Institute (NPHI), reinforcing its partnership with Zimbabwe in building stronger and more resilient health systems.

The four-year EU-funded initiative, implemented with the World Health Organization (WHO), will strengthen Zimbabwe’s ability to prevent, detect, and respond to public health threats. Guided by the Africa CDC Framework and aligned with the Global Gateway Health Package launched at the 6th EU–AU Summit, the NPHI will focus on science, evidence generation, and data-driven policy advice rather than direct service delivery.

Key priorities for the NPHI include:

Developing a national strategy and roadmap for public health;

for public health; Improving digital health literacy and reducing the public health skills gap;

and reducing the public health skills gap; Strengthening disease surveillance and research , particularly for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as hypertension and diabetes;

, particularly for such as hypertension and diabetes; Expanding Zimbabwe’s participation in regional and international health networks.

The establishment process will be highly consultative, bringing together the Ministry of Health and Child Care, universities, research institutes, and other health partners. It will also foster collaboration with African and European public health institutes that have successfully implemented similar models.

This support forms part of the Team Europe Initiative on National Public Health Institutes in Sub-Saharan Africa, contributing to Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-being). Once operational, the NPHI is expected to become a cornerstone of evidence-based decision-making, improving the health and well-being of Zimbabweans.

