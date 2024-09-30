Dubai, UAE: Under the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Dubai Quality Group has officially launched the inaugural first cycle of the Global Artificial Intelligence Award (GAIA) 2024. This prestigious award seeks to recognise and honour outstanding innovation entities in artificial intelligence across various industries from government and private sectors worldwide.

The Global AI Award (GAIA) aims to drive technological advancement and foster growth in organizations by leveraging AI technologies. It is designed to promote rapid development and increase entities' annual growth rate, ultimately enhancing their global competitiveness.

The Global AI Award (GAIA) encourages harmony, resilience, and organizational adaptability using artificial intelligence locally and globally. It serves as a benchmark for organizations preparing for the responsible and strategic implementation of AI technologies, setting global standards for the rapid and effective deployment of AI innovations.

"Artificial intelligence is not just a tool for efficiency, but a transformative force that reshapes industries, economies, and societies. The Global AI Award (GAIA) is a bold step towards setting new benchmarks for AI innovation globally. Through this award, we aim to inspire organizations to push the boundaries of AI and create solutions that have a lasting, positive impact on humanity." said Dr. Hazza Khalfan Alnuaimi, Chairman of Dubai Quality Group.

“The Global AI Award (GAIA) is a testament to our commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in the artificial intelligence field. As AI is shaping the future of industries worldwide, this award provides a unique platform to recognize and celebrate organizations driving forward meaningful advancements. We are proud to be at the forefront of this global initiative, enabling businesses to harness the power of AI and elevate their operational excellence to new heights. Thus, we are inviting entities worldwide to apply for GAIA and be part of this significant award." said the managing director of Dubai Quality Group, Samira Mohamed.

“The winners will be classified as platinum, gold, silver, and bronze, according to the results of site visits and the desktop assessment. DQG is always keen to provide all its capabilities and expertise to ensure the transparency of the assessment, relying on approved assessment methods in accordance with international standards.” Added by Samira Mohamed.

"The Global AI Award is a powerful initiative to drive the adoption of AI technologies and set a global standard for excellence in this rapidly evolving field. Our mission is to empower organizations to fully embrace AI and provide them with the recognition and support they deserve for leading the charge in innovation, operational excellence, and societal impact," said Dr. Rami Shaheen, Secretary General of the Global AI Award.

The award is divided into four distinguished categories based on performance metrics:

Platinum: 650+ points

Gold: 500–649 points

Silver: 350–499 points

Bronze: 200–349 points

Applicants are assessed according to two main sets of criteria:

Enabling Criteria: AI strategy development, deployment of AI technologies, and overall readiness for intelligence integration. Outcome Criteria: Measurable financial impact, stakeholder engagement, and operational excellence.

The significant advantages of participating in the Global AI Award 2024 including:

Recognizing and showcasing the winners' achievements to boost the branding for the organization's position.

Creating new partnership opportunities and collaborating within the AI to accelerate the organization's annual growth.

Encouraging innovation, improving competitiveness and ROI, and enhancing the organization's reputation.

Improving operational efficiency and workflow while establishing a framework for developing and transforming ideas into innovative entrepreneurial projects.

Provide a fully transparent assessment by experts in the field, aligned with strategic visions and continuous improvement initiatives for AI.

Enhancing organizations' competitiveness through evaluation reports that improve AI-based solutions.

Building a team that complies with global AI standards.

The submissions are due on October 31st, 2024. For further details, please contact Samira Mohammed at samira.shaloh@dqg.org or visit www.dqg.org/global-ai-award.

About Dubai Quality Group:

Dubai Quality Group is a non-profit organization set up by the Dubai Department of Economic Development under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum. Guided by the vision of H. H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Quality Group was established in 1994 to develop and promote Quality and Business excellence practices in UAE. Dubai Quality Group organizes Quality and Business Excellence trainings, events and programs throughout the year with the objective of improving and promoting Quality of Service & Business Excellence in the region. DQG hosts Free Evening Seminars conducted exclusively for DQG member organizations to provide their employees with an effective networking and knowledge-sharing platform. Dubai Quality Group offers three membership categories to companies: Platinum Partner, Premium Partner, and Associate Partner.

For media inquiries, contact Doaa Afifi, Digital Marketing & PR Manager - Mob. Tel. +971 56 5457408, doaa.afifi@dqg.org, www.dqg.org