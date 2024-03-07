Abu Dhabi, UAE: UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation, and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), today announced UFC’s return to Abu Dhabi on Saturday 3 August at Etihad Arena, marking the second event in the UAE capital in less than a year.

With a soon-to-be-announced fight card, the upcoming event will see international and local talent enter The Octagon for a must-see spectacle, featuring a number of the sport’s most talented athletes. The UFC Fight Night will be the 18th event in Abu Dhabi, dating back to UFC 112: INVINCIBLE in April 2010.

Last year, UFC, in partnership with DCT Abu Dhabi, hosted UFC 294: MAKHACHEV vs VOLKANOVSKI 2, where a sold-out Eithad Arena witnessed Islam Makhachev defend his lightweight title against UFC’s featherweight champion and fan favourite Alexander Volkanovski, who stepped up to the challenge at late notice. UAE MMA continues to grow to new heights as UFC signed its first-ever Emirati athlete, Mohammad Yahya, who debuted in front of a home crowd at UFC 294.

H.E. Saleh Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Hosting Abu Dhabi’s first ever UFC Fight Night is a major milestone in our ongoing partnership. Some of the most iconic moments in UFC history have taken place during epic Fight Nights - and we are excited to create more spectacular memories for MMA fans. As our UFC partnership evolves, we will deliver unforgettable experiences for fans across the region and the millions watching around the world.”

“Abu Dhabi is one of the most incredible cities in the world,” UFC CEO, Dana White, said: I love everything about Abu Dhabi, and I’m excited to bring another EPIC event. Abu Dhabi is an amazing destination, especially if you are a fight fan. I tell everyone to fly in early, check out the amazing food and experiences Abu Dhabi has to offer, and then end the trip with incredible fights.”

VIP Experience packages will be available soon via On Location, UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. Enjoy exclusive access with an official ticket package that can feature premium seating, VIP access to weigh-ins, all-inclusive hospitality, meet-and-greets with UFC athletes and more. For more information, visit UFCVIP.com to view package details.

