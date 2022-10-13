Al Ain: In the presence of H.E. Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President and the Chancellor of the UAE University, the Emirates Center for Happiness Research at the United Arab Emirates University organized an open day on World Mental Health Day, in which it conducted several awareness workshops and lectures in cooperation with several mental health experts and American center for psychiatry and neurology, in the presence of several students and faculty members.

Prof. Noof Al Jneibi, Director of the Emirates Center for Happiness Research, said that UAE University marks the World Mental Health Day, established by the World Health Organization to raise community awareness of the importance of mental health and to promote mental health among university students, faculty, and staff. It is intended to educate community members with good mental health, as they have the greatest opportunities to live within a stable and safe life, to achieve their goals and communicate in the community positively. In addition, they have better opportunities for creativity, innovation, and productivity in their professional and personal lives.

The activities included awareness workshops and lectures across 6 themes: “Stress Management and Self-Care” delivered by Ms. Maryam Al Salahat, “Role of Healthy Relationship in Health and Wellness” delivered by Dr. Asma Al Otaibi, “Common Mental Illnesses” delivered by Dr. Yahya Tikriti, Eliminating digital chaos and mental health benefits of reducing the use of technology”, delivered by Dr. Zahravali, and a lecture “Change your view” delivered by Dr. Waad Al Munazel, while Dr. Maria delivered a lecture “Our dreams are our night event”, and Dr. Mohammed Alam delivered a lecture about bullying awareness in schools, universities and workplaces.

On this day the center also has launched students’ well-being booklet which has and interactive way to solve some of the most common challenges that the students face specially after coming back on campus.

