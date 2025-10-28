Participants emphasize the importance of joint action at the public and private sector levels to expand GCC-African partnerships in the aviation sector

Abu Dhabi: The ‘UAE–Africa Tourism Investment Summit 2025’, hosted by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism in Dubai as part of the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS World), convened a series of panel sessions and presentations that explored the future of tourism in Africa and ways to develop tourism and investment collaboration between the UAE and African nations. The sessions contributed to strengthening economic integration in the continent by forging quality partnerships in tourism, hospitality, tourism infrastructure, tourism project financing and innovation.

The sessions brought together a distinguished group of speakers including African and international ministers, officials and business leaders in tourism and investment fields. The Summit served as an ideal platform to share insights and expertise on accelerating Africa’s tourism transformation, developing new public-private partnership models, boosting investment in infrastructure, stimulating innovation in hospitality and travel services, and building sustainable tourism ecosystems capable of supporting economic growth and job creation.

Shaikha Al Nowais highlights the future vision for advancing Africa’s tourism industry

During the summit, Her Excellency Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais, UN Tourism Secretary-General elect for the term 2026–2029, delivered a presentation titled ‘The Future of African Tourism’, in which she outlined a comprehensive development vision for driving Africa’s tourism sector forward. Her presentation focused on four key pillars that can serve as the continent’s growth foundations: enhancing connectivity between African nations through the development of transportation infrastructure, building human capacity and empowering local communities, stimulating sustainable investment in tourism-supporting sectors, and implementing promotional campaigns that showcase Africa’s cultural and natural diversity.

Her Excellency underscored that these pillars constitute a strategic roadmap for driving a transformative shift in African tourism - highlighting the critical role of empowering youth and women in tourism activities, enhancing the visitor experience through innovation and digital technologies, and positioning Africa’s cultural and heritage values as key attractions. She emphasized that strong public-private partnerships are vital to translating this vision into tangible outcomes that foster sustainable development and open up new avenues for international collaboration.

Investment opportunities in the African tourism sector

The first session, titled “The African Growth Story: Tourism Driving Growth and Capital”, explored tourism’s role as a key driver of Africa’s economic transformation. Participants reviewed investment opportunities in the tourism, culture and creative industries, noting that strengthening tourism infrastructure is a key catalyst for inclusive growth, forming new value chains and creating opportunities for growth in tourism and related sectors in Africa.

The panelists also focused on the importance of strengthening air connectivity between the African countries and expanding GCC-African aviation partnerships, along with diversifying specialised tourism destinations and offerings such as eco-tourism, heritage, nature, cultural and leisure tourism. These efforts are key to maximising economic returns and reinforcing Africa’s attractiveness as a global destination for sustainable tourism.

The participants were H.E. Patricia de Lille, South African Minister of Tourism; H.E. Hannatu Musa Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy of Nigeria; and Mr. Cheick-Oumar Sylla, Division Director for North Africa and the Horn of Africa, IFC.

Future of investment in tourism destinations

The second session, titled “Capital Meets Culture: Financing Africa’s Tourism Transformation,” explored the growing role of operators and investors in developing tourism destinations through innovative hospitality models and strategic UAE–Africa partnerships. The panelists underscored the role of investments in integrated tourism experiences that focus on service quality and product diversity and the need for boosting long-term investments in hotel and entertainment infrastructure to create new growth opportunities and broaden the range of tourism destinations in Africa.

The session also underscored the importance of integrating technology and digital solutions to develop advanced destination ecosystems that meet global travellers’ expectations while enhancing sustainability through eco-friendly standards and hospitality projects that engage local communities and drive job creation and economic growth.

The panelists were Uzoamaka Oshogwe, CEO and Managing Director of Transcorp Hotels; Hamza Farooqui, CEO of Millat Global Holdings in South Africa; Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations in Abu Dhabi; and Dr. Senthil Gopinath, Chief Executive Officer, ICCA Chair, Events Industry Council.

Role of the private sector in tourism growth and sustainability

The third session, titled “Private Sector Leading the Way: Investors and Operators at the Forefront” focused on the leading role of investors in shaping the future of tourism in Africa. Speakers reviewed leading innovation experiences and the expansion of tourism investment in hospitality and tourism infrastructure.

Moreover, the session discussed the importance of developing vocational training and upskilling programs to meet the growing demand for quality hospitality services, as well as enhancing the enabling infrastructure such as transportation, energy and digital services. The aim is to ensure the integration of the tourism experience from arrival to accommodation.

The panel featured Mr. Duncan O’Rourke, Chief Executive Officer, MEA APAC, PM&E, Accor Hotels; Mr. Khalid Anib, CEO of Abu Dhabi National Hotels; Mr. Adrian Messerli, President of Hotel Operations, EMEA at Four Seasons; and Mr. Neal Jones, Chief Operating Officer – Europe and Africa, EMEA OPR, Global Leader – Design Hotels, Marriott International.

Tourism ministers discuss the future of the sector in Africa

The sessions concluded with a ministerial panel titled “Scaling Stories: How African Nations Are Redefining Tourism for Growth.” Tourism ministers from various African countries discussed future plans and strategies to diversify visitor experiences and open new destinations for investment.

The session featured H.E. Amadou BA, Minister of Culture, Handicrafts and Tourism of Senegal; H.E. John L. Ololtuaa, CBS Principal Secretary, State Department for Tourism, Republic of Kenya; H.E. Dr. José Luís Sá Nogueira, Minister of Tourism & Transport, Republic of Cabo Verde; and H.E Siandou Fofana, Minister of Tourism and Leisure, Republic of Côte d’Ivoire. The ministers underscored that Africa is reshaping the global tourism landscape through flexible policies, investment incentives and regional cooperation programmes that strengthen its competitiveness as a global destination for sustainable tourism.

The panelists concluded by emphasising the importance of reintroducing Africa as a tourism brand through digital promotional campaigns across the continent, and improving data and analytical insights to measure tourist flows, satisfaction indicators and the sector’s socio-economic impact, enabling more effective policy-making for driving sustainable tourism growth.

