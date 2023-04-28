Mohamed Al Hussaini: The joint annual meetings offer a vital platform for exchanging views and discussing the most important financial and economic topics and developments in the Arab region

The meetings aim to discuss means of overcoming the development challenges faced by the Arab region

Arab Ministers of Finance and Economy, Arab Central Bank Governors, and Heads of Arab financial institutions will participate in the meetings

United Arab Emirates: The United Arab Emirates will participate in the Joint Annual Meeting of Arab Financial Institutions, which will be held on 29 April in Rabat, Morocco, to discuss means of overcoming the development challenges faced by the Arab region.

His Excellency Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, will lead the UAE delegation, which will include His Excellency Khaled Mohammed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), His Excellency Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of Ministry of Finance, and His Excellency Ibrahim Obaid Al Zaabi, CBUAE's Assistant Governor of the Monetary Policy and Stability Department, along with a number of specialists from the Ministry and the CBUAE.

His Excellency Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini emphasised the significance of these meetings in offering a vital platform for exchanging views and discussing the most prominent financial and economic topics and developments in the Arab region. His Excellency said: "The UAE's participation in the Joint Annual Meeting of Arab Financial Institutions comes within the country’s keenness to open channels of constructive dialogue with several Arab countries and to share expertise and successful experiences in the economic and financial fields. This is in addition to developing sustainable development plans and strategies to strengthen the Arab region’s position and boost Arab economies to build a better future for their peoples and future generations.”

Additionally, His Excellency Al Hussaini and his accompanying delegation will participate in the annual meetings, which include the 52nd annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, the 46th annual meeting of the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF) Board of Governors, the 47th annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the Arab Bank for the Economic Development in Africa, the 50th meeting of the Shareholders’ Council of the Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corporation, the 47th annual meeting of the Board of Shareholders of the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development, and the 14th regular session of the Council of Arab Finance Ministers.

Arab Ministers of Finance and Economy, Arab Central Bank Governors, Heads of Arab financial institutions, and several representatives of regional and international organisations and specialists in the financial and economic fields will participate in the aforementioned meetings.