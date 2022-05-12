The second Guinness World Records™ title is for the Most number of people reciting an oath simultaneously.

Abu Dhabi: On Thursday morning, as many as 1,600 nurses from the UAE came to work with the goal of achieving not one but two extraordinary feats. These healthcare workers set two Guinness World Records™ titles during an event organized on International Nurses Day. VPS Healthcare, one of the largest healthcare providers in the UAE, arranged the unique program to honor its nurses in a distinctive manner at Burjeel Medical City on Thursday. The event began with a silent prayer for frontline nurse Lezly Orine Ocampo, who passed away in the line of duty during the pandemic.

Officials from the Guinness World Records™, the ultimate global authority on record-breaking achievements, were present at the event where 1,600 participants set a new record for the Largest gathering of people dressed as nurses.

Kanzy El Defrawy, Official Adjudicator from Guinness World Records™ who was present to verify the record attempts, said, “The first attempt is already an existing record with a minimum number of 691 nurses. The second one is a new record attempt that requires the minimum record of 250 people. I have closely inspected the records and reviewed the evidence. I am happy to congratulate the nurses of VPS Healthcare for achieving the Guinness World Records™ titles for the Largest gathering of people dressed as nurses. This recognition is a great way to honor the selfless services of nurses to society.”

The nurses also achieved a unique second Guinness World Record bid on Thursday. All 1,600 nurses took the Florence Nightingale Pledge to uphold the ideals of the nursing profession. Through this effort, they have accomplished a second Guinness World Records™ title for the most number of people reciting an oath simultaneously.

According to Rani Elsa Oommen, Chief Nursing Officer at VPS Healthcare, this has been one of the most memorable International Nurses Day celebrations she has attended. “In my 22-year-long career, I have come across quite a few events for nurses but never one like this. It feels great that our organization thought of extending this special gesture to us on an important occasion like International Nurses Day. I will cherish this memory of all of us coming together in unity,” she said.

Omran Al Khoori, President of Business Development, VPS Healthcare, said, “International Nurses Day commemorates the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth, and the occasion marks the invaluable contributions that nurses make to the world. Setting two Guinness World Records™ titles is a wonderful way to put the spotlight on our nurses and honor their tireless contributions towards the health and safety of our communities.”

The global nursing workforce played a crucial role in battling the Covid-19 pandemic. As frontliners, they stepped up to the healthcare crisis with a spirit of selflessness. Attending an event like this has been a morale booster for many of them who were active on the frontlines during the pandemic.

“The pandemic has been a challenging time for all of us. It has been a joyful reunion to meet our coworkers and fellow nurses in this setting. It was a special feeling to take the Florence Nightingale Pledge that upholds the ideals of our profession. I am proud to be a part of these Guinness World Records™ attempts,” said Kevi Bayan, an In-Patient Nurse at Burjeel Medical City.

