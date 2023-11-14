Users can propose new solutions to three climate challenges: food security, water scarcity, and renewable energy

The highest-rated ideas will receive 25,000 AED in funding; exposure on global impact platforms, and connections to partners and funding through UICCA.

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA) announces the launch of Climate Call, an interactive new platform to crowdsource and accelerate innovative climate action ideas from around the world.

Users are invited to submit their ideas for new approaches and potential macro or micro solutions to three global climate challenges: food security, water scarcity, and renewable energy.

Speaking at the Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi, Her Highness Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President and CEO of UICCA, said: “Climate change has no borders, and neither do solutions. Much of our work at UICCA is founded on the belief that communities who will be the most urgently affected by climate change – particularly young people and citizens of the Global South – must be more empowered in global decision-making.

“Open to all, Climate Call will be an amplifier for these communities, offering an accessible platform to share promising concepts, collaborate on feasible solutions, and ultimately receive tangible support to develop and implement ideas that can create real positive progress for our planet. It’s important that we empower everyone to participate in the climate call to action”.

In Climate Call’s pilot phase, more than 200 young people and university students have participated in a series of ‘hackathons’, generating over 70 ideas across the three challenges.

Once an idea is submitted, other users can offer input, share feedback, and vote for the best ideas based on their feasibility, impact, and potential, in a collaborative evaluation process.

Each year, a selection of the highest-voted ideas will receive tangible support from Climate Call and UICCA, including up to 25,000 AED in funding; connections to mentors and established organisations; and access to global impact platforms, such as UICCA’s dynamic storytelling enterprise The Climate Tribe, where they can share their ideas more widely.

The platform also has OpenAI GPT 4.0 built in to support with content generation, making the platform more accessible to global users regardless of their English-language literacy level.

Visit the platform and participate at ClimateCall.com now.

About UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA):

UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA) works to propel the growth of a thriving green economy in the UAE and around the world. By convening the public and private sectors, as well as communities, UICCA advances green financing frameworks and advocates for effective policy and regulation, in order to accelerate the development and implementation of practical climate technology solutions.

Each of UICCA’s projects and initiatives is designed to achieve tangible impact and measurable results in the journey to a more sustainable future. These include a launchpad programme that accelerates climate tech solutions by providing extensive, tailored support to entrepreneurs and promising startups, and a think tank that develops and publishes research reports and policy papers.

UICCA oversees a number of community engagement platforms that raise awareness, host dialogues, and galvanise ideas and actions including Climate Tribe, a digital media and education resource, and Climate Call, which crowdsources climate ideas from around the world. UICCA is also the driving force behind a series of partnerships and sector alliances, including the Carbon Alliance – a coalition of partners dedicated to advance the development of a carbon market ecosystem in the UAE.

UICCA was founded and is led by Her Highness Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, alongside a diverse team of experts in climate research, technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

For further information and to stay up to date on upcoming news announcements, please visit: www.uicca.ae

