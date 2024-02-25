Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – On the second day of the tour, Ajman Stud’s AJ Kayya, an exquisite 4-year-old mare by AJ Kafu out of AJA Caprice scored the highest points of the day, and the show so far at this halfway mark. Currently topping the Global Champions Arabians Tour Mare leader board having taken the Gold Senior Mare Champion title in Karata earlier this month, she heads into Sunday’s championships with handler Glenn Schoukens.

The top three horses in each class, and qualified for the championships are:

4B - Mares 4 – 6-Year-Old Section B

AJ Kayya on 93.64 points, owned and bred by Ajman Stud – H.H. Sheikh Ammar Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi (U.A.E.) Halhola Al Hawajer on 91.86 points, owned by Alyan Saeed Hasan Batran Al Hajeri (U.A.E.) and bred by Dr Ghanem Mohamed Obaid Alhajri Ajwan Al Zobair on 91.50 points, owned and bred by Sheikh Abdulla Bin Mohammed Ali Al Thani (U.A.E.)

4C - Mares 4 – 6-Year-Old Section C

Dorra Al Haddad on 92.07 points, owned by Amara Stables (U.A.E.) and bred by Abdulaziz Nader Abdullah Alhaddad AD Liali on 91.43 points, owned by Hend Adnan Abdulla Shaban Al Shehhi (U.A.E.) and bred by Ajman Stud – H.H. Sheikh Ammar Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi M.O Jawharah on 91.29 points, owned and bred by Mohamed Khalaf Ahmed Khalaf Al Otaiba (U.A.E.)

5A – Mares 7+ Years Old Section A

AJ Barakah on 92.64 points, owned and bred by Ajman Stud – H.H. Sheikh Ammar Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi (U.A.E.) Chelleason Silk Road on 92.29 points, owned by Mohamed Omar Abdulla Hasan Alseiari (U.A.E.) and bred by Michelle Thomas Estonia on 92.29 points, owned by Yousif Ahmed Abdullatif Ahmed Al Ali (UAE) and bred by SK Janow Podlaski

5B – Mares 7+ Years Old Section B

Basmah Al Bidayer on 93.50 points, owned and bred by Sheikh Mohammed Saoud Sultan S Al Qassimi (U.A.E.) Basandrasettimocielo on 93.29 points, owned by Ajman Stud – H.H. Sheikh Ammar Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi (U.A.E.) and bred by Annaratone Ferraroni Maria Wildona on 92.71 points, owned by Nayla Hayek (Switzerland) and bred by SK Michalow

6A Yearling Colts Section A

Mushwash Al Shaqab on 91.86 points, owned and bred by Al Shaqab Stud (Qatar) Qaysar RJ on 91.43 points, owned by Nayla Hayek (Switzerland) and bred by Hamad Bin Muhamed Al Rajhi Shahab Al Shahab on 91.14 points, owned and bred by Fadhel Abbas Hussain Al Jamri (Bahrain)

6B Yearling Colts Section B

D Borkan on 92.93 points, owned and bred by Dubai Arabian Horse Stud (U.A.E.) Aesar Alwajba on 92.21 points, owned by Al Wajba Stud (Qatar) and bred by Sheikh Alqaqa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani AJ Rabdan on 91.93 points, owned and bred by Ajman Stud – H.H. Sheikh Ammar Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi (U.A.E.)

7A Two-Year-Old Colts Section A

Widad de Cartherey on 92.07 points, owned and bred by Chantal Rigat (France) RD Atlantis on 91.14 points, owned by Kalliste Arabians (France) and bred by Murray and Shirley Popplewell Ramz Alyah on 90.79 points, owned and bred by Mohamed Ahmed Abdullatif Ahmed Al Ali (U.A.E.)

7B Two-Year-Old Colts Section B

D Shakhar on 92.29 points, owned and bred by Dubai Arabian Horse Stud (U.A.E.) D Hayel on 91.86 points, owned by Abdulla Thamer N A Al Hemaidi (U.A.E.) and bred by Dubai Arabian Horse Stud Akmal Athbah on 91.00 points, owned and bred by HRH Prince Abdulaziz Bin Ahmad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Athbah Stud (Saudi Arabia)

The show continues tomorrow from 11:00 am with the junior colts and stallions battling for a place in Sunday’s championships.

Follow @arabianstour on Instagram or visit www.gcarabianstour.com to stay updated with the latest news.

-Ends-

About the Global Champions Arabians Tour

Global Champions Arabians Tour stems from Global Champions’ unique platform to create a new and exclusive Arabian Horse Championship, taking place in state-of-the-art venues in iconic locations, and offering the highest prize money ever in the sport. Its mission is to promote the uniqueness of Purebred Arabian Horses through an international platform, fostering a legacy of excellence, transparency, fairness and integrity.

For all media enquiries, please contact:

Dark Horse Communications

Hannah McCabe

Founderhannah@wearedarkhorse.co