Tourism Seychelles continues to strengthen its presence in the GCC region, concluding a highly successful roadshow in collaboration with Qatar Airways. The roadshow, held from 20th to 22nd October 2024 in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, connected Seychelles tourism partners with key travel agents across the region.

The event, executed by the Tourism Seychelles Middle East office, featured a series of interactive activities, including one-on-one meetings, networking opportunities, dinner receptions, and an exciting raffle draw. These engagements provided a platform for participants to exchange insights and build valuable relationships aimed at promoting Seychelles as an ideal destination for holidays, honeymoons, and MICE for GCC travellers.

During the roadshow, Tourism Seychelles took the opportunity to showcase the beauty and unique experiences that Seychelles offers, emphasising its appeal to GCC travellers. Partnering with Qatar Airways, the event highlighted the airline’s vital role in supporting Seychelles as a destination and offering seamless travel options for GCC travellers.

The roadshow featured presentations from key Seychelles tourism partners, including Constance Hotels, Resorts & Golf, Creole Travel Services, L’Escale Resort Marina & Spa, Luxury Travel, Masons Travel, and Summer Rain Tours, all of whom provided insights into their offerings. These sessions aimed to equip travel agents with the knowledge and tools needed to better promote and sell Seychelles to their clients.

Ahmed Fathallah, Tourism Seychelles representative in the Middle East, commented on the success of the event: “We are thrilled with the positive response we received during our roadshow in Qatar and Saudi Arabia. The enthusiastic participation from travel agents underscores the growing interest in Seychelles as a destination. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Qatar Airways for their invaluable support, which played a key role in making this roadshow a success and strengthening the connection between Seychelles and the GCC region.”

As part of its broader strategy, Tourism Seychelles will also be launching a consumer campaign to further elevate the profile of Seychelles across Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC market.