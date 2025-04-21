United Arab Emirates: In celebration of World Creativity and Innovation Day, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) organized the Empowering Digital Societies Summit in Dubai under the theme: “AI & Innovation for Inclusive Digital Future”. The summit brought together a select group of visionaries, policymakers, and innovators on a dynamic platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange on the future of digital innovation. Discussions focused on how artificial intelligence and digital transformation can contribute to building a more inclusive and sustainable society in the United Arab Emirates.

TDRA’s hosting of the summit and its organization of major initiatives such as the UAE Hackathon reflect its strategic role in driving digital transformation across the UAE, aligned with its vision of preparing a leading digital government for a sustainable future. These initiatives highlight the TDRA’s efforts to foster innovation, empower individuals and society, and support digital infrastructure through effective partnerships with both public and private sectors, in order to build a secure, connected, and innovative digital community in line with the UAE’s aspirations for the future.

In his opening speech, H.E. Eng. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director General of TDRA, welcomed the attendees, saying: “This summit marks a strategic milestone in our journey toward a sustainable future driven by knowledge and fueled by innovation. Today, through this gathering, We translate the vision of our wise leadership that investment in advanced technologies and human empowerment is the path to national excellence and global leadership—through smart solutions that reinforce digital inclusion and revolutionize government services.”

He added: “Digital transformation is no longer optional—it is essential. It lies at the core of our ambitions to build a diversified digital economy and interconnected, secure communities that are intelligently managed and people-centric. In the midst of rapid AI advancements, summit s like this serve as vital platforms to exchange experiences, shape future visions, and enhance integration between public and private sectors to ensure we achieve our national goals by 2031.”

The summit commenced with a keynote session titled “Beyond Innovation: How Technology Transforms Communities and Redefines the Future of Society,” which discussed the deep societal shifts driven by emerging technologies. The session emphasized how innovation is redefining communities and public services, highlighting the importance of AI-powered digital services in promoting digital inclusion and improving access to essential services through close collaboration between government, private sector, and society.

The next session, “Seize the Moment: Big & Bold Thinking for Future-Ready Societies” explored the importance of ambitious thinking and adopting innovative models to build communities capable of navigating future transformations. Speakers discussed the growing potential of AI, data, and automation in developing more efficient and agile governance models, improving government performance, and enhancing responsiveness to community needs. Emphasis was placed on the need for scalable digital platforms governed by clear ethical and regulatory frameworks to ensure the safe and responsible use of technology.

In the same context, the session “From Innovation to Impact: Innovation at the Intersection of Society and Technology” focused on the impact of technology in supporting youth and enhancing their role as a driving force for change. The discussion stressed the importance of strategic partnerships between public and private sectors to accelerate digital transformation and ensure inclusive participation from all segments of society in building the future.

The summit continued with a session titled “AI and Digital Transformation: Powering the Next Era of Community Innovation,” which examined the role of AI in shaping public policy and enhancing the efficiency of government operations. The fourth session, “Youth Inspirational speech: Championing Innovation & Purpose-Driven Impact,” inspired the audience by showcasing pioneering youth initiatives in innovation and social engagement, reinforcing the importance of empowering and encouraging creative youth.

A concluding panel discussion titled “Building a Thriving Digit-AI Society: Empowering youth and entrepreneurs to drive community growth and innovation” explored entrepreneurial experiences and national initiatives that contribute to fostering innovation in the UAE by supporting entrepreneurship and enhancing collaboration across various sectors.

The summit also featured innovation exhibitions and interactive workshops that provided participants with practical skills and applied knowledge, alongside dedicated networking sessions to foster collaboration and future joint projects that support national objectives in AI and digital transformation.

The summit concluded with the honoring of strategic partners of the eighth edition of the UAE Hackathon, recognizing their contributions to supporting this pioneering national initiative that advances digital transformation in the UAE. The event also featured the UAE Hackathon 2025 awards ceremony—one of the most prominent national initiatives aimed at attracting and inspiring young talent to develop innovative digital solutions to real-world challenges. Winners were honored in the following tracks:

In the Rising Stars Track, RH Team won first place, Fire Fighter Drone Team took second place, and SDW Team took third place.

In the Pioneers Track: Nadha.AI took first place, followed by Lexy in second place, and Tyredo in third place.

In the Entrepreneurs Track: Munther took first place, ZenTimetable in second place, and Eco-Smart AI in third place.

Finally, in the Gov Innovators Track the Justice For All won first place, Address Intelligence Team project took second place, and the 9 Stars team took third place.

Following the award ceremony was the Hackathon Innovation Exhibition, which showcased the diversity and quality of the participating projects, reflecting the UAE’s ambition to build a knowledge- and innovation-driven digital future.

The organization of this summit underscores the UAE's drive to be at the forefront of global leadership in AI, sustainability, and digital transformation—by promoting creative thinking and strengthening collaboration across sectors to build an inclusive, innovative, and future-ready digital society.

About TDRA:

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) is tasked with supervising the telecommunications and digital government sectors in the UAE according to the Telecom Law issued by Decree-Law No. (3) of 2003 (as amended) and Decree No. (23) issued on September 27, 2020, Amending Some Provisions of Decree-Law No. (3) of 2003 on the Regulation of the Telecommunications Sector, and adding “Digital Government” to the functions and name of the Authority. TDRA’s regulatory role is to ensure the delivery of premium telecom services, develop the industry, look after the interests of parties, implement relevant policy and regulatory frameworks, develop human resources, and promote R&D, thereby ensuring the UAE a leading regional and global standing in the sector. In the area of enabling digital transformation, TDRA is responsible for overseeing the UAE federal Digital Government (DGOV) under Law No. (3) of 2011. Since then, TDRA has been responsible for digital transformation at the national level through two strategic objectives: promoting a smart lifestyle, and leadership in the digital infrastructure of UAE.