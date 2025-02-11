DUBAI – Gulfood, the world’s largest annual food and beverage sourcing event, welcomes the return of global culinary icons to Top Table – its flagship culinary exhibit that aims to rediscover gastronomy under the theme ‘Culinary Futurism’. For the first time in the mega event’s history, international culinary legend Chef Alain Ducasse, the most awarded Michelin Star chef (21), will take to the spotlight along with a line-up of celebrated global and UAE-based chefs holding a combined 50 Michelin Stars. Top Table will see these F&B icons display their expertise through live cooking demonstrations, masterclasses and other activations across all 5 days of Gulfood (February 17 – 21 2025) from 10AM – 6PM at Al Mustaqbal Plaza near Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

DISCOVER THE FUTURE OF FOOD WITH DISTINGUISED INTERNATIONAL AND UAE-BASED CHEFS

This year’s Top Table will set a new standard by bringing together the top culinary futurists from around the globe to reveal exclusive industry insights, cutting-edge cooking methods, novel F&B product discovery and cultural exchange that will transform perceptions of and interactions with food. It will explore how changing science, technology, and consumer preferences will influence food preparation, production, and dining experiences while presenting new techniques, inventive flavour combinations, unconventional textures and much more.

Top Table will see participation from many charismatic international chefs such as:

Alain Ducasse – Celebrity Chef & owner of Ducasse Paris, awarded 21 Michelin Stars and Lifetime Achievement on The World's 50 Best Restaurants List, owns 34 restaurants globally and holds Guinness World Record for most Michelin Stars awarded to a living chef

– Celebrity Chef & owner of Ducasse Paris, awarded 21 Michelin Stars and Lifetime Achievement on The World's 50 Best Restaurants List, owns 34 restaurants globally and holds Guinness World Record for most Michelin Stars awarded to a living chef Romain Meder – Chef and Co-Founder of Prévelle in Paris, Alain’s right-hand man, awarded 3 Michelin Stars and 1 Michelin Green Star and is the Pioneer of Naturalité Cuisine

– Chef and Co-Founder of Prévelle in Paris, Alain’s right-hand man, awarded 3 Michelin Stars and 1 Michelin Green Star and is the Pioneer of Naturalité Cuisine Angel Leon – Chef & owner of Aponiente, Spain, awarded 3 Michelin Stars, 1 Michelin Green Star and 3 Knives from the Best Chef Awards

– Chef & owner of Aponiente, Spain, awarded 3 Michelin Stars, 1 Michelin Green Star and 3 Knives from the Best Chef Awards Ana Ros – Chef & owner of Hiša Franko, Slovenia, awarded 3 Michelin Stars and 1 Michelin Green Star and 3 Knives from the Best Chef Awards

– Chef & owner of Hiša Franko, Slovenia, awarded 3 Michelin Stars and 1 Michelin Green Star and 3 Knives from the Best Chef Awards Deepanker Kholsa – Chef & co-owner of Haoma, Thailand, awarded 1 Michelin Star, 1 Michelin Green Star and 2 Knives from the Best Chef Awards

– Chef & co-owner of Haoma, Thailand, awarded 1 Michelin Star, 1 Michelin Green Star and 2 Knives from the Best Chef Awards Fredrik Berselius - Chef & owner of Aska, Brooklyn, New York, awarded 2 Michelin Stars and 2 Knives from the Best Chef Awards

Several talented UAE-based chefs will also participate in Top Table including:

Mohamed Orfali – Head Chef & co-owner of Orfali Bros, awarded 1 Michelin Star, 2 Toques by Gault & Milau and 2 Knives from the Best Chef Awards

Daniel Birk – Executive Chef at ROW ON 45 – Awarded 2 Michelin Stars, 3 Toques by Gault & Milau and 2 Knives from the Best Chef Awards

– Executive Chef at ROW ON 45 – Awarded 2 Michelin Stars, 3 Toques by Gault & Milau and 2 Knives from the Best Chef Awards Solemann Haddad – Head Chef & owner of Moonrise, awarded 1 Michelin Star and 1 Knife from the Best Chef Awards, winner of Michelin Dubai Young Chef Award in 2022, and 2022 Gault & Millau Future Great of the Year.

– Head Chef & owner of Moonrise, awarded 1 Michelin Star and 1 Knife from the Best Chef Awards, winner of Michelin Dubai Young Chef Award in 2022, and 2022 Gault & Millau Future Great of the Year. Ali Shiddique – Head Chef at LOWE, a restaurant that has received multiple prestigious accolades, including the Michelin Green Star in 2022, 2023, and 2024 for its dedication to eco-conscious gastronomy.

EXPERIENCE THE LATEST FOOD AND BEVERAGE INNOVATIONS

Top Table will also include exhibits showcasing novel industry innovations. Blend Studio – will showcase immersive masterclasses highlighting the newest trends and never-before-seen creations made by industry experts honouring the artistry of beverages spanning popular handcrafted cocktails to rediscovering the world of coffee while providing networking opportunities with the foremost beverage maestros.

Likewise, The Tasting Room will involve leading F&B brands presenting their creations to top international chefs who will taste, evaluate and select the most outstanding inventions. This enables visitors to search for new F&B partners, unearth emerging trends and try inventive products, including a portfolio of unique cheeses, caviar, truffles, seafood, artisan bread and much more.

WITNESS GLOBAL CULINARY ICONS DEBATING CRITICAL INDUSTRY ISSUES

International F&B experts will take the stage to debate the industry’s most pressing challenges and opportunities in The Culinary Debate. Traversing topics such as the involvement of Artificial Intelligence in F&B production, the efficacy of alternative and plant-based proteins or the impact of environmental sustainability, these debates will offer fresh perspectives on the rapidly evolving industry landscape.

CELEBRATE THE NEXT GENERATION OF CULINARY TALENT

Gulfood’s YOUTHX Young Chef Challenge returns for its 4th edition, bringing together top emerging chefs from luxury hotels around the world to compete for AED 100,000 worth of prizes and a career-defining internship at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Europe. This year’s challenge promises a dynamic showcase of cultural exchange, culinary diversity, and cutting-edge techniques, setting it apart from previous editions.

EXPERIENCE DUBAI’S THRIVING FOOD SCENE

Dubai World Cuisine returns with its exclusive fine-dining series, featuring four- and six-hands collaborations between homegrown and internationally acclaimed chefs. The highlight? An eight-hands dinner with legendary Chef Alain Ducasse, Romain Meder, and Takahisa’s Wagyu and Sushi Masters Hisao Ueda and Takashi Namekata. These dinners are limited-seat experiences that sell out fast and are held at some of Dubai’s most sought-after fine-dining restaurants. Marking its 30th edition, Gulfood also launches Gulfood After Hours, offering visitors exclusive deals at Dubai’s top restaurants, from casual eateries to gourmet hotspots. Simply book a table and show a Gulfood ticket to enjoy special menus and discounts at venues like Filia, Luigia, Mama Shelter, Carna, Citronelle Club, and more throughout the event.

For more information on Gulfood 2025, and to purchase tickets, please visit: http://www.gulfood.com/

About Gulfood

Gulfood 2025, from 17 - 21 February, marks the event’s 30th edition as the world’s biggest and premier food and beverage sourcing event, that propels valuable international trade partnerships, introduces the latest food innovations and informs key policies that guide global food commerce. Gulfood 2025 will host renowned chefs exhibiting their culinary skills and revealing imaginative new industry trends, and see the launch of Food500 – a global CEO summit engaging the foremost visionary world leaders in thought-provoking discussions. What’s more, Gulfood will showcase hundreds of thousands of new products from 5,500 global exhibitors, across 24 halls of exhibition space. The 30th edition is set to be even bigger, unveiling a novel chapter of global growth and innovation.

Tickets are on sale now. For more information and to register, visit www.gulfood.com

Website and Social Media:

Website: https://www.gulfood.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Gulfood

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Gulfood

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gulfood/

X: https://x.com/gulfood

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@gulfood6596

For more information, please contact:

Edward Priyan

edward@popcomms.ae

Sarah Curtis

sarah@popcomms.ae