ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- The highly anticipated Global Franchise Forum 2025 is set to take place on February 11 in Qatar and February 13 in Abu Dhabi, bringing together top global and regional brands with visionary investors eager to explore cross-border franchise opportunities. Uniting an eclectic mix of top-tier global and regional brands with investors and entrepreneurs from the UAE and beyond, this year's forum promises to redefine franchising and unlock the potential of some of the world's most innovative business concepts.

Brands like VOC Automotive, Redemption, Go2 Hotel, and Nuchain, exclusively representing Abu Dhabi, will showcase their unique offerings, appealing to investors seeking high-impact business ventures in the UAE. Meanwhile, brands with dual footprints in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, such as Chatpata Affair, Biryani Queen, U Clean, and Sausage Saloon, underline the shared growth potential of these thriving markets.

Franchising stalwarts including Bagelstein, Bellacures, Border Magic, Boulder Design, The Yard Milkshake Bar, Maki & Ramen, Bellacures, Total Clean, Lucky B's, The Flipout, Mr Sandwich and Donne Biryani Palace are also poised to enter the spotlight, demonstrating their adaptability and relevance for the dynamic Middle Eastern market.

Scope for Brands in the UAE

The UAE remains a fertile ground for franchising innovation, buoyed by its strategic location, strong economic diversification policies, and multicultural consumer base. These brands represent a wide spectrum of industries—from food and beverages to hospitality and niche services—each uniquely positioned to meet the evolving demands of UAE consumers.

“With its robust economy and entrepreneurial spirit, the UAE provides an unparalleled platform for franchises to thrive,” says Gaurav Marya, Chairman of Franchise India and visionary behind the Global Franchise Forum. “This year’s forum brings brands and investors closer than ever, driving business innovation and creating win-win opportunities for the region.”

For many brands, the UAE is more than a market—it's a gateway to regional and international expansion. The Global Franchise Forum 2025 will not only highlight franchise opportunities but also provide actionable insights on how brands can successfully adapt to local markets while maintaining their global standards.

The event will include interactive panels, investor meet-and-greets, and success story showcases. Attendees will gain exclusive access to brand representatives and industry experts, fostering a collaborative environment where ideas transform into successful partnerships.

