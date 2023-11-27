The Hague Institute for Innovation of Law (HiiL) proudly presents "Tech the Justice Gap," a groundbreaking forum set to explore the intersection of technology and justice. With 5.1 billion people lacking proper access to justice globally, this event aims to address the pressing need for people-centered justice solutions. From resolving violence to healing damaged relationships and untangling business conflicts.

Under the esteemed patronage of the Presidency of the Government, the forum will convene on November 29, 2023, from 9:30 am to 5 pm Tunis Time (GMT+1) at the Palais des Congrès in Tunis.

The forum stands out for its mission to unite private and public sectors, along with investors, to champion a common cause transforming justice to prioritize citizens. Unlike traditional tech conferences, "Tech the Justice Gap" delves into how technology can fundamentally reshape the justice landscape without leaving anyone behind.

The event showcases a diverse lineup of thought leaders ready to address the challenges of justice-tech. Some key speakers include Dr. Abir Hadad from the Institute for Legal Transformation, Mr. Abdulla Al-Majid, a Justice Innovation Expert from the UAE, and Maya Boureghda, Co-founder of Juridoc in Tunisia. They will gather in a panel discussion titled "How emerging technologies can impact access to justice." Additionally, Nadine Imad, Co-founder of Lexyom in the UAE, Alaya Bettaieb, CEO of Smart Capital in Tunisia, Ilias Ahalli, Head of Digitization Projects at the Ministry of Justice in Morocco, and Mayssa Mrabet, Head of the Community at AfriLabs, will convene in a panel discussion titled "Public Sector, Startups & Investors Together for People-Centred Justice. From how and when to let’s do it." This is in addition to high-profile experts and speakers such as Hattem Mziou, President of the Bar Association, a representative from the Ministry of Justice in Tunisia, as well as the Presidency of the Government along with Dr. Sam Muller, CEO of HiiL, and Ronald Lenz, Director of Programs MENA region at HiiL.

The highlight of the event is the pitching session, featuring 17 startups from the HiiL Justice Accelerator. Originating from Tunisia, Nigeria, Kenya, Palestine, Lebanon, Jordan, and Egypt, these startups promise groundbreaking solutions for everyday justice problems.

About The Hague Institute for Innovation of Law (HiiL):

The HiiL is a civil society organization committed to championing people-centered justice. Through innovation and collaboration, HiiL seeks to address the justice gap globally, ensuring that justice services are accessible to all.