Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Technology Innovation Institute (TII), a leading global research center and the applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) today announced that its Directed Energy Research Center (DERC), will organize the upcoming edition of GLOBALEM, a definitive high power electromagnetic (HPEM) conference.

Set to run from November 13 to 17 at St. Regis Abu Dhabi, the conference marks the first high-profile event DERC is hosting after the launch of its prequalification testing facility at Tawazun Industrial Park in Abu Dhabi dedicated to a specific high-energy physics domain.

Dr. Chaouki Kasmi, Chief Researcher, Directed Energy Research Center, will offer expertise as General Chair of the organizing committee of GLOBALEM. Other expert members include Dr. Bill Radasky, of Metatech Corporation USA, and Dr. Nicolas Mora from DERC as joint Technical Program Committee co-chairs, as well as Dr. Felix Vega from DERC, Dr. Lars Ole Fichte from the Helmut-Schmidt University in Hamburg, Germany, and Dr. Jane Lehr, from the University of New Mexico, USA, as conference advisors.

Unpacking the challenges and opportunities that currently exist as well as those evolving everyday in the crucial field of electromagnetics, the conference is set to draw the interest of experts from fields as diverse as pulsed power technologies, high voltage generator, microwaveradiation, covering analytical and numerical modeling as well as experimental validation

All eyes will be trained on the Best Student Paper Award (BSPA), with award recipients receiving a certificate and a cash prize of US$500.

Likewise, the Young Scientist Award (YSA) recognizes a young researcher under 35 who has made innovative contributions in fields related to HPEM. Researchers keen to participate in the contest can nominate themselves during the submission process.

For both awards, the last date for the submission of extended abstracts online is July 1, 2022. Acceptance confirmations and nominations will be completed by August 15, and September 15 is the last date for the final review and submission of full papers and award nominations. Early bird registration is open until September 30, 2022.

Highlighting the significance of the conference for the TII ecosystem and for Abu Dhabi as well, Dr. Kasmi said: “The GLOBALEM conference promises to be a game changer for the region. High Power Electromagnetics is one of those hot areas in focus today for us at DERC, given the varied number of applications and sectors it straddles – from your everyday generators, motors, and transformers, to maglev trains, and astronomy to health care and everything in between. We are even focusing on new innovations that can treat certain types of cancer. Being able to convene so many global experts in Abu Dhabi is unprecedented and is a big deal for TII and the region.”

For more information on the GLOBALEM Conference 2022, and to submit scientific papers please visit: https://globalem2022.com/submission.php

