Abu Dhabi-UAE:– The Directed Energy Research Center (DERC), part of the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), a leading global scientific research entity and the applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), is officially launching GlobalEM, an esteemed high-power electromagnetics (HPEM) conference in the UAE capital today. A defining annual conclave for leading HPEM and directed energy researchers and industry experts from around the world, the Conference is the first-ever to run in the UAE and the Middle East region.

Following a welcome reception on November 13 at the Nationa Riviera Beach Club, the event shifts to St. Regis Abu Dhabi today that is hosting experts from HPEM fields across four days to discuss existing challenges and emerging opportunities in the field of electromagnetics. GlobalEM 2022 offers a unique opportunity for HPEM subject experts from around the world to network and highlight individual and collaborative research projects.

The four sessions include Sources, Antennas and Facilities - the largest module of the conference; as well as IEMI Threats, Effects, and Protection; High Energy Lasers and Effects on Materials; and Evaluation of HPEM/IEMI Impacts on Critical Infrastructure. These sessions reflect the key focus areas for DERC’s research teams and include the insights presented in the Center’s scientific publications. The sessions will drive home the crucial need for research into advanced directed energy systems and technologies, and allow attendees to gain knowledge about the different research workstreams and outcomes within each topic.

Dr. Chaouki Kasmi, Chief Researcher, Directed Energy Research Center, said: “Man-made and natural hazards, especially related to electromagnetics, could have significant consequences on our highly connected world. Bringing top scientists to discuss ways to mitigate these risks to the UAE is a first and significant step towards the goal of making Abu Dhabi a central hub for innovation."

Day 2 (November 14) commences with a plenary welcome session and opening address by the GlobalEM 2022 Conference Chair, Dr. Chaouki Kasmi, followed by a welcome speech from Prof. Edl Schamiloglu, of the Summa Foundation. Dr. William Radasky, TPC Chair, is introducing the technical program, after which Dr. Nicolas Mora, TPC Vice Chair, provides participants and attendees a rundown of the logistics and social program agenda.

GLOBALEM promises to be a game changer for the region and the world at large. Electromagnetics has already found application in multiple industries and sectors – from everyday generators, motors, and transformers to maglev trains, and astronomy to health care and everything in between.

