Check out the fantastic entertainment schedule including themed Ladies Day and Family Day at the weekend

Spectators can enjoy live music performances, free golf lessons, trick shot shows and much more

Some of the world’s best golfers will be battling it out at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship this week (Yas Links, November 7-10) as the DP World Tour reaches a thrilling climax in the UAE.

The Abu Dhabi tournament is the fourth Rolex Series event of the season with a new position on the Tour’s Global Schedule as part of the season-ending DP World Tour Play-Offs.

Among the best players in the world competing are Major champions Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose, plus a host of Ryder Cup stars including Olympic silver medallist Tommy Fleetwood and Rolex Series winner Robert MacIntyre.

Tournament organisers have ensured the event at Yas Links will provide fun for all the family – both on and off-course.

While General Admission tickets are free throughout the tournament, spectators can enhance their experience with Ticket+, which includes access to the course and Championship Village, along with a private bar featuring premium seating and a viewing area across the ninth green.

Ticket+ also includes access to F&B offerings, golf activations and entertainment throughout the venue, as well as priority parking.

From just AED 1,680, VIP guests can enjoy the best view in the house, the Championship Chalet balcony, plus a whole host of added extras including fast track access and special priority parking, breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea, a premium beverage package, and big screen coverage of all the play around the course.

Saturday is Ladies Day at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, which includes two free drinks for females who have collected their wristbands from the Information Desk on arrival.

There’s a wide variety of fitness classes on offer throughout the day, including yoga, Zumba and HIIT, hosted by Monica Pulgarin. There will also be a free glitter paint station in the Championship Village, free golf lessons on the driving range for all, a spectacular show from the Trick Shot Boys and live music at the end of play by the amazing Oasis tribute band, faux-asis.

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship rounds off with Family Day on Sunday November 10, which includes plenty of entertainment for the little ones, including access to the Kids’ Zone, where youngsters can enjoy a bouncy castle, face painting, bubble shows, giant games and activities, and free ice pops.

Children will also be able to take part in the Future Falcons golf zone while experiencing free lessons and tips from professionals.

As if all of this wasn’t enough, organisers have teamed up with Yas Theme Parks to provide a AED 50 discount on their fantastic venues. Simply show your tournament ticket on arrival to redeem the discount.

Please note, free Ladies Day drinks and ice pops are subject to availability.

Undoubtedly one of the sporting and entertainment highlights of the year, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is an event not to be missed. To view all ticket options, click here.

About the DP World Tour



The DP World Tour is the main men’s professional golf Tour of the European Tour group.



Our 2024 global schedule features a minimum of 44 tournaments in 24 different countries across three distinct phases of the season: five ‘Global Swings’ from November 2023 to August 2024; the ‘Back 9’ from September 2024 to October 2024; and the ‘DP World Tour Play-Offs’, comprising two consecutive Rolex Series events in November 2024.



Overall, the 2024 season features five Rolex Series events – the premium category of events on the DP World Tour - and four Major Championships, all of which count towards the Race to Dubai Rankings in partnership with Rolex, the Tour’s season-long competition which concludes at the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai.



DP World, the leading provider of global smart end-to-end supply chain and logistics solutions, has been the title partner of the DP World Tour since the start of the 2022 season, the Tour’s 50th season following its formation in 1972.



About the European Tour group



The European Tour group is the overarching corporate brand which administers: the DP World Tour, the Challenge Tour, the Legends Tour and the G4D Tour and, along with the PGA of America, is the Managing Partner of golf’s greatest team contest, the Ryder Cup.



Established in 1972, the European Tour group is committed to ‘Driving Golf Further’ through our guiding principles of being innovative, inclusive and global.



Innovative: We are driving innovation in golf through the creation of award-winning content, pioneering tournament formats and the use of the latest technology and inventive fan engagement. We are committed to attracting new audiences whilst respecting the tradition of our sport.



Inclusive: We are committed to include all who share a love for the game of golf. We are passionate about a closer collaboration with the women’s game, golf for the disabled and promoting the many physical and mental health benefits of playing golf.



Global: Since 1972, players from 38 different countries have won tournaments on our main Tour, while our live broadcast reaches more than 490 million homes in more than 150 countries every week, generating in excess of 2,200 global broadcast hours for each event. We also enjoy the support of many of the world’s leading business brands with DP World, Rolex, BMW, Emirates, Fortinet and Hilton as Official Partners.



The European Tour group has Strategic Alliances with the PGA TOUR, the Sunshine Tour and Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia. Those Strategic Alliances, combined with partnerships with the China Golf Association (CGA), Japan Golf Tour Organization (JGTO), the Korea Professional Golfers’ Association (KPGA), and the TATA Steel Professional Golf Tour of India, provide global pathways for players from across the world to compete internationally on the DP World Tour, the main men’s professional golf Tour of the European Tour group.



We ensure we have a positive long-term impact on the courses, countries and the communities we visit through ‘Golf for Good’, the umbrella name for the European Tour group’s commitment to ‘Driving Golf Further’ in an environmentally and socially sustainable way.

About Abu Dhabi Sports Council



Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) was established in 2006 by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of United Arab Emirates.



ADSC is aligned to the emirate’s leadership vision to develop sport and youth activities. The Council promotes an effective, emirate-wide sports calendar that stimulates the desire to participate in quality sports among all Abu Dhabi residents and helps the talented and motivated reach their sporting potential.



ADSC believes that global and community sporting events provide many positive opportunities, most notably the encouragement of all segments and groups of society to practice sports activities.



Vision - Abu Dhabi: An international capital for sport practicing, competitiveness, & international events.

Mission - To establish an environment that contributes towards promoting the importance of sport practicing and sport programs for all segments of the community, and to implement the best and latest international systems that promote competing at local, regional, and international levels.

A global destination for sport - Abu Dhabi Sports Council supports the organisation and hosting of many international sporting events in Abu Dhabi.



About HSBC



HSBC Holdings plc



HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 60 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,099bn at 30 September 2024, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organisations.

About HSBC Golf Sponsorships



HSBC’s global commitment to golf encompasses all levels of the game, from grassroots to elite.

HSBC has co-title sponsored the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, which as a Rolex Series event is one of the biggest events on the DP World Tour. HSBC is also a Patron of The Open Championship and the AIG Women’s Open. This partnership with The R&A creates a centre of gravity to a golf portfolio that spans HSBC's key markets. In Asia, HSBC spearheaded the arrival of world-class golf events where in Singapore the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore is renowned as ‘Asia’s Major’.



Underpinning these flagship events is a longer-term ambition to open up a world of opportunity through supporting through sponsorship of youth development and community initiatives. In China, the CGA-HSBC China Junior Golf Programme is a long-term structure upon which the future of Chinese golf is being built.

