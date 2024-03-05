This year's edition boasts a mix of returning participants and exciting newcomers.

Ha'il, Saudi Arabia - The third edition of Rally Jameel, the thrilling world-class navigational rally for women in the region, officially kicked off today in Ha'il, Saudi Arabia.

This year's event boasts a record number of participants and international representation, with 110 drivers and co-drivers from 36 countries competing for the championship title, building upon the success of the previous editions.

The third edition of Rally Jameel, themed "She Shifts the World," reflects the rally's commitment to showcasing women's empowerment in motorsports. The event culminates on International Women's Day, March 8th, 2024, adding another layer of significance to this unique rally. Throughout the rally, competitors will navigate a challenging yet scenic 1,600-kilometer route spanning five diverse landscapes, from the hills of Ha'il to the coastal splendor of Umluj, and including iconic historical sites like AlUla and Yanbu before ending at King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) in Rabigh.

This year's edition boasts a mix of returning participants and exciting newcomers. Last year's winners, Ewelina Chlebowska of Poland and Hanna Riehle of Germany are joined by some of the best and brightest Saudi talents. Among them is the highly decorated Dania Akeel, who returns for her second shot at the title. The rising star Maha Al Hamali, who impressed with a third-place finish in the inaugural edition, also makes a welcome return. Completing the Saudi trio is Reem Al Aboud, a recent graduate of the GR Saudi Driving School, eager to make her mark in her first-ever rally. Catie Munnings, the British rally driver, and Carina Munte, the Chief Championship Officer and co-founder of the FIM E-Xplorer Championship, will also compete in the rally. Finally, Yara Bou Monsef of Lebanon and Raghda Kouyoumdjian of Jordan participate for the first time to add to the diverse lineup.

Ewelina Chlebowska, last year’s winner from the team Sandstorm Express, said “I'm thrilled to embark on this amazing journey once more with women from around the globe. This rally shows that women have the bravery and determination to tackle new challenges. Best of luck to all participants, let's embrace this wonderful journey together".

The event not only offers a platform for women racers but also attracts international participation, with the presence of auto federations and companies, such as The Swedish Automobile Sports Federation, Motorsport Ireland, China Hanwei Motorsport team, and Toyota Gazoo Racing Jordan.

Reem Al Aboud, from the GR Saudi team, said "Stepping onto the starting line of this year's rally is an incredible feeling. As a recent graduate of the GR Saudi Driving School, I'm brimming with newfound skills and a thirst to put them to the test. While this might be my first official participation, I'm not here to simply observe. I'm here to soak up every ounce of experience, learn from the veterans on the track, and push myself to the absolute limit. "