Abu Dhabi: The third edition of Investopia Dialogues – Europe is set to take place this week in Milan, Italy, with the participation of a high-level UAE economic delegation, led by H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia. The delegation also includes H.E. Alia bint Abdulla Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, and H.E. Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Hawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment. The event will explore opportunities for diverse future partnerships with the Italian and European business communities, in line with Investopia’s vision to become a dynamic global platform that brings together governments and business leaders to foster dialogue and create opportunities in future investment trends and new economy sectors.

The UAE delegation comprises about 60 members representing key government entities, including the Ministry of Investment, Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, and Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah). The delegation also includes leading private sector companies such as G42, ADQ, NG9, Marjan, Bee’ah, and several firms affiliated with the Investopia Next50 initiative.

This edition of Investopia Europe is particularly significant thanks to the participation of ministers, senior government officials, and high-level decision-makers from both the UAE and Italy, as well as CEOs, investors, and entrepreneurs from the UAE, Italy, and other European countries. This creates exceptional opportunities for collaboration in priority investment sectors.

Through a series of panel discussions featuring international officials, economic experts, and business leaders, the latest edition focuses on exploring promising opportunities in both UAE and European markets. It covers a wide range of new economy sectors, tourism, and hospitality, while also examining ways to boost SME investments and entrepreneurial ventures in technology, AI, advanced manufacturing, circular economy, creative industries, and financial services.

The event will spotlight future investment trends in smart cities, infrastructure, urban development, sustainability, and renewable energy and address crucial economic drivers, including global economic growth, job creation, the future of family businesses, and responsible investment.

The latest edition of Investopia Europe will also witness the signing of agreements and MoUs between Italian and Emirati companies, aimed at strengthening cooperation in technology, AI applications, and advanced industries.

Since its launch, Investopia has organized an extensive series of global dialogues across strategic regional and international markets, including New York, Geneva, New Delhi, Mumbai, Milan, London, Rabat, Singapore, Tokyo, and Monaco. Investopia remains committed to strengthening economic and investment dialogue between the UAE and its global partners while exploring promising opportunities in future sectors.

Investopia is anchored on three core pillars: Investopia Dialogues, which brings together decision-makers and investors in strategic meetings held around the world; Investopia Communities, which support the development of specialized business networks; and the Investopia Marketplace, an integrated platform for investment opportunities and networking.

In March 2025, Abu Dhabi hosted the fourth edition of the Investopia Summit, attracting over 3,000 participants, including leaders, decision-makers, major investors, economic experts, and media professionals from government and private sectors. The summit featured over 100 speakers, including government leaders, ministers, investors, entrepreneurs, economists, high-net-worth individuals, and venture capital representatives from approximately 70 countries. Attendees took part in 42 panel discussions and 15 roundtable meetings focused on accelerating investments in new and sustainable economy sectors across both public and private domains.

