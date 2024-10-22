

Top Bitcoin innovators and government officials will gather to shape the future of finance in the MENA region

Growing bitcoin adoption in the middle east is dubbed the “New Gold Rush” for businesses

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Bitcoin Conference, the world’s largest Bitcoin event, will hold its inaugural Middle East and North Africa conference in Abu Dhabi on December 9-10, 2024, at the world-renowned ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

As a regional instalment of the global conference series, organised by ADNEC Group and BTC Inc., the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine and the Bitcoin 2024 conference, Bitcoin MENA brings together the most influential voices in the Bitcoin industry to discuss pivotal topics for the accelerating Bitcoin industry in the Middle East.

As the UAE positions itself as a central player and key driver in the "new gold rush" of the Bitcoin economy, the conference will showcase the nation's strategic advantages including abundant energy resources, substantial capital reserves, and a thriving ecosystem for innovation. Bitcoin MENA has already confirmed key influential voices such as Anthony Scaramucci, former White House Director of Communications, Vishal Sacheendran, Binance’s Head of Regional Markets, HRH Hereditary Prince Filip Karađorđević of Serbia, and Dr. Marwan Ahmed Al Zarouni of Dubai Blockchain Summit.

The inaugural MENA edition of the conference follows on from the overwhelming success of Bitcoin 2024 in Nashville, which drew 22,000 attendees and featured over 350 speakers including U.S. Presidential Candidate Donald J. Trump and MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor.

Bitcoin MENA will enable attendees to engage in high-impact discussions, connect with industry leaders, and experience a dynamic expo hall featuring a fusion of technology and art. Those seeking an even more exclusive experience can secure a Whale pass, granting unparalleled VIP access and insider opportunities at the region’s premier Bitcoin event.



This is a must-attend event for those looking to shape the future of finance. Secure your spot today to be part of this historic gathering of thought leaders and innovators. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to witness and contribute to the next chapter of Bitcoin’s evolution in the Middle East.



For more information and registration details, visit https://b.tc/conference/mena.

Media Contact:

Fatin Elkhalil

felkhali@apcoworldwide.com

About The Bitcoin Conference:

The Bitcoin Conference, organized by BTC Inc, the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine, is a global event series, featuring notable industry speakers, workshops, exhibitions, and entertainment. These events serve as vital platforms for Bitcoin industry leaders, developers, investors, and enthusiasts to gather, network, and exchange ideas. The flagship event took place in Nashville, Tennessee, this year, and was announced to be held in Las Vegas in May 2025. Its international events include Bitcoin Amsterdam (Netherlands, October 2024), Bitcoin Asia (Hong Kong, May 2024), and Bitcoin MENA (Abu Dhabi, December 2024).

About ADNEC Group

ADNEC Group, renowned for its rich legacy and diverse business operations, stands as a formidable force in global business and leisure tourism. The Group is a leader in managing and developing international strategic assets and contributes to the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s economy. ADNEC Group’s diverse business clusters span Venues, Events, Hotels, F&B, Services, Tourism and Media. The Group operates the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the largest event venue in the MENA region, as well as ADNEC Centre Al Ain and the award winning ExCeL London in the United Kingdom.

Capital Events, the events management arm of ADNEC Group, is the leading organiser of some of the world’s most iconic events across strategic industry sectors including Defence and Security, Maritime Lifestyle, Media, Food & Beverage and Technology. Through its growing portfolio, Capital Events plays a crucial role in supporting Abu Dhabi to achieve its growth objectives as a global hub for business and leisure tourism.

Through Tourism Investment Assets L.L.C. ADNEC Group manages a diverse portfolio of seven hotels and resorts across Abu Dhabi, London and Reykjavik, totalling approximately 2,000 guestrooms. ADNEC Group extended its portfolio with the acquisition of twofour54, a driving force in Abu Dhabi’s sustainable media and entertainment industry. The Group also launched Capital Protocol, a specialised VIP protocol service, operated by its Service cluster.

Recognised internationally for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, ADNEC Group has garnered numerous awards, solidifying its status as a leader in the industry.