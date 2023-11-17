Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The University of Manchester, one of the world’s top 50 universities, has hosted its 10th annual graduation event for over 150 Master’s degree students from the Middle East, graduating from the Manchester Global MBA and the Part-time MA Educational Leadership in Practice (the region’s first cohort to graduate from the educational leadership programme).

Professor Ken McPhail, the new Head of Alliance Manchester Business School, led the event and gave the keynote address on behalf of the University. Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Director General - Knowledge & Human Development Authority (KHDA), was the guest of honour and addressed the new graduates. His Majesty’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Edward Hobart, also attended and spoke at the event. The University’s top academic achievers were recognised at the event, along with the regional Alumni Ambassadors, and the presentation of the Alumni of the Year award. The graduation was organised by the University’s Middle East Centre in Dubai and was attended by families and friends of the graduates, and corporate and social responsibility partners of the Centre.

The University’s graduating class of 2023 in the Middle East comprises a total of 158 new master’s graduates of more than 40 nationalities – around 50 of these attended the Graduation Celebration hosted by the Middle East Centre. The vast majority (85%) of these new graduates were awarded degrees with a Merit or Distinction. The cohort consists of graduates residing in more than 10 countries in the region with more than 50% residing in the UAE, and range in age from 25 to 50 years. Female graduates accounted for more than one quarter of those graduating both from the MBA and MA programme.

The new MBA graduates are all experienced and highly qualified working professionals in executive, management or specialist roles in various industry sectors across the region; all the educational leadership graduates are actively working in the sector.

Speaking at the graduation event, Professor Ken McPhail, Head of Alliance Manchester Business School, said: “Building the next generation of responsible leaders is at our core, with social responsibility at the heart of our teaching and research. Today more than ever, we share a responsibility to create a more sustainable future and to make a real difference. The University will do this by encouraging passion for curiosity, innovation and lifelong learning while also providing the skills leaders will need, in business and education.

“A part-time master’s programme is very demanding and your success will be recognised by future employers and become part of your own personal brand story. In the dynamic regional economy of the Middle East, new opportunities are emerging and your Manchester learning experiences will help position you for these new careers as industries continue to transform. Congratulations to all our new graduates from the Middle East on your outstanding achievement.”

The University of Manchester opened its Middle East Centre at Dubai Knowledge Park in 2006 and, today, it is the largest and fastest growing of the University’s international network of five centres based in key business cities around the world. The Middle East Centre has supported a total of more than 3,300 part-time business master’s degree students in the region and graduated over 2,200.

Randa Bessiso, Middle East Director at The University of Manchester, added: “Our graduates from the Middle East are really top performers and every one of our students benefits from the support of a Dubai-based team of counsellors and careers advisors, as well as the faculty who lead every programme. Our aim is for every student to become a confident and accomplished graduate in their chosen field, with access to a supporting global professional network of alumni and to lifelong learning opportunities with the University.”

The University of Manchester Middle East Centre provides access to a dynamic portfolio of part-time business master’s degree programmes for working professionals, including the flagship Global Part-time MBA, Global Executive MBA, and specialist part-time master’s programmes – MA Educational Leadership in Practice, and MSc Financial Management. Alongside these, the Centre has introduced a new range of executive education short business courses.

The University of Manchester is ranked among the world’s top 50 universities and one of the world's leading universities for impact towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Alliance Manchester Business School is triple-accredited and ranked among the world’s leading schools. Most recently, Alliance Manchester Business School retained its position as one of the UK’s leading business schools in the 2023 QS Business Masters Rankings.

The Manchester Institute of Education is one of the top 10 education departments in the UK (QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022).

About The University of Manchester

The University of Manchester is a member of the prestigious Russell Group and is one of the UK’s largest single-site universities with more than 40,000 students on campus – including more than 10,000 international students. The University is consistently ranked among the world’s elite institutions for graduate employability and world-class research across a diverse range of fields including cancer, advanced materials, global inequalities, energy and industrial biotechnology. 25 Nobel laureates have either worked or studied at the University, which is the only UK University to have social responsibility among its core strategic objectives, dedicated to making a positive difference in communities around the world.

About The University of Manchester Middle East Centre

The University of Manchester’s Middle East Centre at Dubai Knowledge Park opened in 2006 and is the largest and fastest growing in the University’s international network comprising five hubs in the key business cities around the world. The Centre has supported 3,300 Manchester Global Part-time master’s students in the region and graduated around 2,200 MBA students. The Centre also works in regional collaborations with a range of industry groups, professional bodies and companies, and supports a regional alumni base of over 5,500.

www.manchester.ac.ae

