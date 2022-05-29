Doors officially open today for the first ever metaverse into reality pop culture event in the region.

NFT Tickets are on sale starting from AED100.

DUBAI, UAE: Metacon powered by GALA, the first ever metaverse into reality pop culture event in the region has officially opened its doors today, May 28th and is set to continue the action until tomorrow, May 29th at The Arena, Dubai World Trade Centre. To mark the beginning of this much-awaited celebration of the latest technologies in blockchain gaming and tech, eSports, NFTs, Web3, art, music, entertainment and more, Doctor Marwan Al Zarooni, member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council and the CEO of Dubai Blockchain Centre, was present to deliver the welcome address.

THE ZONES

Metacon will be transforming its four zones, MetaStage, Metaconnect, MetaArena and MetaSpaces, into quadrants of action and edutainment.

Zone 1: MetaStage will host sessions and thought-provoking panel discussions tackling the most trending topics in the metaverse.

Some unmissable sessions on the first day include:

From Blackboards to the Metaverse Jason Brink, President of Blockchain - Gala Games Metaverse Real Estate versus Traditional Real Estate Brandon Smith, CEO - Ethereum Tower Jonathan Woolley and Calvin Ferreira, Co-Founders – Metavest Capital Tony K. – Metamasters How to start a blockchain side hustle Kyle Chasse, Founder - Master Ventures Jorden Oliwa, Head of Play to Earn - Ampverse Distributed Organisation in Metaverse economics: From fractionalised ownership to distribution of wealth Erik Lydeker, Founder and Managing Director - Bapes and Pluck Unique Opportunities in the Metaverse Supreet Raju, Co-Founder - OneRare Jack Smillie, Co-Founder - Ethereal Collective Feras Al Sadek, Head of MENA - Boba Network and Managing Partner - Ghaf Capital Partners Jorge Sebastiao, Co-Founder - EcoX How does the Metaverse tackle the climate crisis/impact the environment? Can the Metaverse really save our planet? Sam Katiela, CEO - Mamemo Consulting Never-Before-Released Slam-Girl Superhero created in 2000 by Stan Lee and Marvel Animator Will Meugniot Shirrel Rhoades, Former Executive Vice President of Marvel Entertainment

The MetaStage will also be the site for the Metavator Challenge, a unique pitch competition and the first of its kind platform for innovators in the metaverse, NFT, gaming and web3. Organised by One&Only with the support of Dubai Youth Council, the presentations will be held on the second day with prizes that cover AED 75,000 Cash, NFTs, mentorship support, investor connect and more.

Zone 2: Metaconnect will feature more intimate workshops focused on practical and useful tips on kick-starting one’s blockchain journey. Some of the topics to look forward to include:

Metaverse 101: An Introduction to the Metaverse

The Importance of Discord, Creating and Minting NFTs

How to move your business into the Metaverse

How to trade NFTs on key platforms

How to move your Business into the Metaverse

Zone 3: Those looking to network directly with trailblazing entities and personalities can get up close and personal with them in an entire exhibition zone at MetaSpaces which features:

The biggest blockchain-based games like FOTA, Medabots, Town Star and Spider Tanks, to name a few

The NFT Artists Alley, sponsored by Rakuza NFT Marketplace who will be bringing the first Manga and Anime NFT project that will be whitelisted and available exclusively at Metacon;

The BAPES Lounge, the central hub and networking area at Metacon where entrepreneurs, startups, and SMEs can network and learn more about how to utilise and leverage blockchain technologies

An NFT Gallery curated by Ethereal Collective, who will be bringing artwork and collections from high level artists including Etherium Towers and World of Women, a bluechip NFT.

Zone 4: With the support of the Emirates Esports Federation, the MetaArena stage will see eight international guilds competing in the first ever block chain, multi game esports tournament featuring titles such as Axie Infinity, Thetan Arena and Spider Tank with a total of USD50,000 cash prize pool. Other gaming titles include Fight Legends, Medabots and Swift Blowout which will have mini, community tournaments running on the MetaArena.

THE TICKETS

Tickets for MetaCon are available via metaconglobal.com, with every ticket giving the buyer the opportunity to mint it and turn into an NFT! Categories include:

· WAGMI for a day pass and FOMO for a weekend pass, both inclusive of a Metacon One NFT Token giving visitors an always-on access to future NFT drops, exclusive events, networking sessions, online sessions and more at Metacon and beyond.

· ALPHA, the collectors ticket and the highest ticket category, will also be sold in limited quantity and includes a special Metacon edition gift, Slam-Girl Debut Collectors Poster, weekend access to the show, all the perks of the Metacon One NFT Token plus a mystery box of NFTs with a collection of NFTs from Metacon Edition One partners and participating projects.

WAGMI | 1 Day General Admission AED 100 WAGMI | 1 Day General Admission buying at the door AED 150 FOMO | 2 Day General Admission AED 150 FOMO| 2 Day General Admission buying at the door AED 200 ALPHA | Collectors Ticket (2 Day) AED 500 ALPHA | Collectors Ticket (2 Day) buying at the door AED 750

-Ends-

To know more about METACON, connect via:

https://metaconglobal.com/

IG: https://instagram.com/metacon.global

Tw: https://twitter.com/metaconglobal

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/METACON.Global/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@metacon.global

CONTACT

Tricia Jimenea

Email: tricia@comcomea.com

Rabia Yousuf

Email: rabia@comcomea.com

About Metacon powered by Gala

Metacon powered by Gala, a one-of-a-kind ‘metaverse into reality’ pop culture convention celebrating the latest technologies in blockchain gaming and tech, esports, NFTs, Web3 and more, is set to take place on the 28th and 29th May at The Arena, Dubai World Trade Centre. The event brings together creators, collectors, investors, experts and enthusiasts – all under one roof in a first-of-its-kind consumer festival in the region that features different segments of pop culture in the metaverse. Its four pillars of Gaming and Technology, Art, Esports and Music and Entertainment can be explored across four zones including the MetaStage, MetaConnect, MetaArena and MetaSpaces.

For tickets and more information, visit https://metaconglobal.com/.

Instagram: https://instagram.com/metacon.global

Twitter: https://twitter.com/metaconglobal

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/METACON.Global/

About Gala

In the rapidly-growing world of blockchain tech, Gala has positioned itself to be the undisputed global leaders of Web3 entertainment. By bringing a professional quality AAA gaming experience together with true player ownership and a robust Ecosystem based on rewards, Gala Games is creating the most rewarding entertainment economy the world has ever known. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer (co-founder of Zynga) and Wright Thurston, one of the earliest pioneers of crypto mining. With two live games and well over a dozen Web3 games in development, Gala Games expects continued growth as they set the new standard for Web3 games. Additionally, Gala recently launched its world of Web3 Music, Gala Music, to empower and uplift artists and fans, sharing rewards and making it possible for new emerging artists to be discovered and make a living on their own terms. Gala Music has already teamed up with Snoop Dogg, Kings of Leon, Steve Aoki and several other well-known artists, many of whom plan to release multiple NFT albums in the Gala Music Ecosystem. The future of Web3 entertainment is here, and it is Gala.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gogalagames/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GoGalaGames

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GoGalaGames

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/GalaGames

About SLH Ltd (HK)

SLH Ltd (HK) is the owner of a historic library of Stan Lee cyberspace related co-creations – Flash animated super heroes, super villains, webisodes, and other digital entertainment produced between 1999 and 2001.

About Immortals Group, Pty Ltd

Immortals Group, Pty Ltd is focused on the design, production, marketing and sales of super-hero NFTs as well as developing gamified NFTs for Play to Earn gaming. The Company is based in Australia and is a wholly owned subsidiary of CYIOS Corp, a US public company (ticker: CYIO). Immortals has teamed up with Hong Kong-based SLH Ltd, a company that acquired the creative assets of Stan Lee Media, Stan Lee's Hollywood-based animation studio.

Slam-Girl NFT - https://linktr.ee/slamgirlnft

Instagram: @Slam-GirlNFT

Twitter: @Slam-GirlNFT

Website: https://slamgirl.io/

Join the Discord Community: https://discord.com/invite/BxsjXQSeuA

Disclaimer

The Slam-Girl CYBERspace NFT Collection, SLH Ltd, or Immortals Group are not affiliated with Marvel, POW!, Genius Brands, the Estate of Stan Lee or Stan Lee Universe.