Abu Dhabi, UAE – Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) and its partners will host the 2nd Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week 2025, an Emirate-wide series of community activations, taking place from 17 - 23 November 2025. Under the theme Together We Can Make Abu Dhabi a Family-friendly Emirate, the week will serve as a platform for public and private sector partners to co-create and offer enriching experiences for families and young children.

The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week 2025 embodies ECA’s vision where every young child can flourish, to their full potential, in a safe and family-friendly environment. The week creates space for collaboration, shared action, and joyful connection, while aligning with the UAE’s Year of Community by encouraging everyone to take part.

The 2024 edition saw a remarkable response: over 25,000 families participated, more than 70 activations were hosted across the Emirate, and 1,000+ global attendees contributed to a vibrant exchange of ideas, innovation, and storytelling. Building on this momentum, the 2025 edition aims to deepen impact, broaden reach, and inspire even more engagement. While the 2024 edition included a global forum, a gathering of early childhood researchers and an Early Childhood Development Fair (biannual activities), the 2025 edition aims to create targeted impact on the grassroots level by engaging the community, through activations, across the Emirate.

“In the first 1,000 days, a child’s brain forms over a million connections every second - these are the moments that shape a lifetime. We also know that investing in the early years is an investment in our nation's future. It helps lay the foundations for healthier, more resilient societies, stronger economies, and empowered future generations who will carry the UAE's legacy forward,” said Her Excellency Sana bint Mohamed Suhail, Minister of Family and Director General of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority.

“This November, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week invites every family, caregiver, community member and organization to be part of something truly special. Through playful experiences and interactive activations across the Emirate, we will be shining a light on the importance of the early years of a child. The Week will be an excellent opportunity for organizations to actively participate, co-create and contribute. Come out, take part, and contribute to our collective mission to make Abu Dhabi family-friendly,” Suhail added.

Key themes during the Week will include:

Spending quality time with children

Nurturing cultural identity and heritage

Using Technology and AI to support, not replace, real-life connection

Creating more family-friendly spaces across the Emirate

Reaching communities throughout Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra region, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week 2025 will transform public spaces into playgrounds of learning and wonder, turning everyday places into opportunities for parents and caregivers to connect with their children.

The ECA invites organizations to co-create and offer enriching experiences throughout the week that are age-appropriate, child-centered, encouraging play, hands-on and interactive, culturally relevant, and encourage parent-child bonding.

Organizations interested in contributing to this Week can register their interest by emailing ADECWeek@eca.gov.ae. The Week’s partners as well as the schedule of community activations will be announced closer to the Week.

About the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority

The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, established in 2019, promotes optimal child development and wellbeing, from the early stages of pregnancy to the age of eight. We influence policies, inform decision-making through research, incubate innovative ideas, all while enabling the Early Childhood Sector and navigating the impact it’s making. We focus on Health and Nutrition, Child Protection, Family Support, Education and Early Care. Our vision is that every young child can flourish to their full potential in a safe and family-friendly environment.

For More Information:

Musaab Abdulla, Outreach and Partnerships Department

musaab.abdulla@eca.gov.ae