Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has announced that it is all set to launch the fourth edition of the Mango Festival 2025 at Expo Khor Fakkan from June 27 to 29, with all necessary preparations in place.

Organized by SCCI in collaboration with the Municipal Council of Khor Fakkan and Khor Fakkan City Municipality, the festival features extensive participation from local farmers, agricultural companies, and productive families from across the UAE.

Held under the theme "Mango: Our Fruit, Our Wealth”, this year’s festival aims to promote the Eastern Region as a distinguished agri-tourism destination. It seeks to support the local economy by empowering farmers and productive families and enhancing the quality and sustainability of domestic agricultural products.

The festival also contributes to preserving the UAE’s rich cultural heritage and advancing the goals of the National Food Security Strategy 2051.

The 3-day extravaganza will include a display of more than 150 premium local mango varieties. It will also feature a series of specialized competitions with valuable prizes, in addition to cultural and heritage-themed activities. A range of educational programs will be held to improve local agricultural output and facilitate the exchange of expertise between farmers and industry professionals.

In his remarks, Khalil Al Mansouri, Director of Government Relations at SCCI, said that the Mango Festival is a strategic addition to the Chamber’s portfolio of heritage and agricultural events in the Eastern Region. It supports agriculture as a key economic pillar, reinforcing its contribution to food security and local economic growth.

He emphasized that the festival not only offers a comprehensive platform to showcase the quality and diversity of local produce but also fosters partnerships between farmers, traders, and agribusinesses, thereby promoting the emirate’s sustainable development goals.

Among key highlights of this year’s edition is the “Mango Mazayna” Competition (a mango beauty contest) which is set to be held on the festival’s first day. Participants must submit locally grown mangoes, sourced from their own farms or home gardens, along with proof of property ownership.

Each entry must include only one mango variety, free of defects and infections, with a consistent and suitable size, packed in cardboard boxes weighing no less than 4 kg. All winning entries will undergo on-site inspection by the judging panel.

On the second day, the festival will feature a competition for the most beautifully arranged mango basket “Best Mango Basket" for families. Entries must be handmade, modestly decorated, and contain at least 4 kg of mangoes in a single basket. Only one basket per family is allowed.

The final day of the festival will feature the “Best Agriculture-themed Video” contest, designed for children aged 7 to 12. Each child must submit one video not exceeding one minute, along with a copy of the UAE ID. Only one entry per child is permitted.

The Organizing Committee of the Mango Festival has set June 27 as the deadline for submissions. Entries must be sent via WhatsApp, accompanied by a copy of the child’s ID, to the following number: 0566240434.

Other highlights include the “Best Farmer’s Booth” competition which will run across all days of the festival. Displayed produce must be locally sourced and each booth must feature no fewer than five mango varieties. Participants must be present at their booth for the duration of the event. The evaluation will be based on a public voting survey.

These competitions aim to promote excellence and innovation among farmers, enhance marketing techniques, and support a more engaging visitor experience, while promoting broader awareness of the agricultural sector’s value.

Open to the public daily from 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm, the festival will offer a rich program of interactive activities and live cultural performances. Emirati folk groups will present traditional shows that reflect the local cultural heritage. Daily raffles with a variety of prizes will be also held, further enhancing visitor engagement and creating a vibrant festival atmosphere.

Additionally, the Mango festival 2025 will host a series of educational workshops held in collaboration with agricultural experts, offering simplified yet in-depth insights into mango tree care and modern techniques in irrigation, fertilization, pruning, and pest control.

These sessions aim to raise awareness among visitors and farmers alike, encouraging the adoption of smart agriculture practices to improve both production efficiency and quality.

The festival will also feature a dedicated family activity zone, where visitors of all ages can take part in educational and hands-on experiences tailored especially for children.

