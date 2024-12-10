Abdulla M. Alashram, Group Executive Officer, 7X, addressed the topic at the Global Trade and Infrastructure Summit (GTIS), one of Logimotion’s mainstage conferences

Held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Logimotion concludes on 11 December

Dubai, UAE: The UAE’s role in shaping the future of international trade was discussed this morning at the Global Trade and Infrastructure Summit (GTIS) at Logimotion. Abdulla M Alashram, Group Executive Officer, 7X, addressed the audience of industry leaders, policymakers, and trade experts, offering insights into the nation’s strategic initiatives and their impact on global trade dynamics.

During the insightful keynote address, Alashram discussed how the UAE is facilitating seamless trade routes, boosting global connectivity, and promoting innovative trade policies. He also underscored the UAE’s strategic global location and discussed how the country’s adoption of the best available technologies has reinforced the country’s position as a global leader and visionary force.

Addressing delegates at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Alashram commented: “We stand at the crossroads of an extraordinary transformation, where industries worldwide are evolving at an accelerated pace. In this dynamic landscape, proactive planning and decisive leadership are not just desirable but essential. Guided by our visionary leadership, the UAE has embraced this challenge, positioning itself as a pioneer in technology adaptation, infrastructure development and innovation, setting global benchmarks.”

In the first half of 2024, UAE non-oil foreign trade reached a record AED1.395 trillion. The country’s goal of achieving AED4 trillion in foreign trade by 2031, underscores its ambitious growth objectives, its resilience and strategic role in global trade. Dubai plays a key role, due to its strong and fast-growing bilateral trade relationships with the world’s largest economies and cutting-edge infrastructure.

Dubai-based 7X was formerly known as the Emirates Post Group and is a Public Joint Stock Company under the Emirates Investment Authority.7X supports the UAE’s socio-economic development by integrating national goals across logistics, eCommerce, financial inclusion, and digitalisation.

Alashram concluded: “Decades ago, the UAE recognised logistics and trade as pillars of its economic strategy. Today, landmarks such as Jebel Ali Port, Khalifa Port, Zayed International Airport and Dubai International Airport stand as a testament to this commitment. These investments have elevated the country’s capacity to handle the increasing demands of global trade, while setting a new benchmark for excellence.”

Later on today at GTIS, Logimotion’s flagship conference, Mahmoud Ahmed Mohamed, Head of Commercial GCC, TAD Logistics and TAD Environment, UAE will discuss ‘Leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning for enhanced trade efficiency’. Meanwhile, an international panel of experts from the UK, Egypt and the USA will discuss current trade policies and their impact.

Tomorrow, GTIS will open with a panel discussion on ‘Advancing global connectivity through innovative approaches in transport and mobility infrastructure’ where featured panelists include Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Former Director General and CEO, Airports Council International (ACI World); and Nadia Abdul Aziz, President, The National Association of Freight and Logistics (NAFL) among others.

Elsewhere today at Logimotion, the SCALEX Conference has explored the future of global supply chain networks, technological advancements in supply chain management and the future of procurement. The opening day of the TransMobility Forum (TMF) conference has discussed government initiatives in next-generation mobility, advancements in autonomous vehicles and the role of AI and big data in transforming mobility.

Logicareer made its debut today, hosted by the Logistics Executive Group. The program delved into a variety of topics including the future of work in the logistics, supply chain, and mobility sectors, as well as career opportunities in sustainability and logistics. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Studium Alliance will take the lead, focusing on industry trends and career opportunities.

Today also marked the launch of the Logimotion Innovation Terminal (LIT), sponsored by Unipreneur and supported by Dubai Economy and Tourism, which highlighs the most innovative start-ups in logistics and mobility. The keynote address for LIT discussed the making of the UAE into one of the world’s best logistics and mobility hubs, followed by an innovator’s pitch and the first round of a hackathon.

Organised by Messe Frankfurt Middle East, Logimotion is a groundbreaking event for the logistics and mobility sectors and coincides with Automechanika Dubai. The event will feature a diverse lineup of 63 exhibitors, 27 innovative startups and eight supporting partners, representing a total of 98 exhibitors.

Logimotion will be held from 10 am to 6 pm at Za’abeel Hall 6, Dubai World Trade Centre.

For further information, visit the Logimotion website: https://logimotion.ae.messefrankfurt.com/dubai/en.html

About Logimotion

Logimotion is the global hub for transforming logistics, supply chain, transportation, and mobility. The inaugural edition of the show takes place from 10-11 December 2024 at Dubai World Trade Centre uniting innovators, thought leaders, and industry experts worldwide to create the leading event in the world of logistics and mobility. Co-located with Automechanika Dubai, in the most forward-focused city, Logimotion is the platform where visionary leadership meets innovative practice to actively shape the future of dynamic industries.

For more information, please visit our website.

About Messe Frankfurt

The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,300 people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 28 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2023 were more than € 609 million. We serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt’s key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services.

Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability

With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

Further information: www.messefrankfurt.com

About Messe Frankfurt Middle East

Messe Frankfurt Middle East’s portfolio of exhibitions includes: Logimotion, Automechanika Dubai, Automechanika Riyadh, Beautyworld Middle East, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, Intersec, Intersec Saudi Arabia, Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East and Paperworld Middle East. In the 2023/24 event season, Messe Frankfurt Middle East exhibitions combined featured 6,324 exhibitors from over 60 countries and attracted 224,106 visitors from 156 countries.

For more information, please visit our website.