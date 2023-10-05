The 5th Tristar Safety at Sea Conference will be opened by International Maritime Organisation Secretary General Mr. Kitack Lim. The annual event, dedicated to the well-being of seafarers globally, will be held on November 6th at the Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, at The Palm Jumeriah in Dubai.

The IMO is the pre-eminent regulator of the shipping industry globally. As an agency of the United Nations, it is responsible for measures to improve the safety and security of international shipping and to prevent pollution from ships. It is also involved in legal matters, including liability and compensation issues and the facilitation of international maritime traffic. At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the IMO and other organizations called on governments to designate as ‘key workers’ all seafarers, marine personnel, fishing vessel personnel, offshore energy sector personnel and service provider personnel at ports, regardless of nationality.

“We are honoured that the Secretary General of the IMO will open the conference once again, welcoming professional seafarers and representatives from prominent maritime businesses, governments and NGOs to Dubai on November 6th. The rare opportunity for seafarers and industry leaders to join together is testament to the shared recognition that everyone in the industry has a direct responsibility to prioritize the welfare of our colleagues at sea,” said Tim Coffin, CEO of Tristar Eships.

Tristar Eships is the Maritime Logistics division of the Dubai-based Tristar Group, a fully integrated energy logistics solutions provider which serves the downstream oil and gas industry in the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. Tristar Eships operates a ﬂeet of chemical and product tankers, dry cargo vessels, gas carriers, and coastal tonnage.

The 5th edition’s sessions will be broadcast live directly to vessels as well as to seafarers on shore leave gathered in Mumbai and New Delhi in India, and in Myanmar and the Philippines. Any interested individual can also watch by registering at https://conference.tristar-group.co/.