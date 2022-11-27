The Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority (SCEGA) is organizing the Saudi Jewellery Show (SJS) from 6 – 10 December in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. SJS brings the world of fine jewellery, watches, business opportunities, and luxury lifestyle to the nation’s capital.

The show will host international fine jewellery manufacturers, designers, and investors from around the world. SJS will house experiential events, workshops, and the initiative of direct-to-visitor sales. VIPs and officials are expected to participate in the event with anticipated signings of memoranda of understanding and cooperation agreements, further cementing Saudi Arabia’s status in the jewellery and watch industry.

Gold sales in Saudi Arabia soared 36% in Q2 of 2022, as consumer spending in the Kingdom has rebounded to US $33 billion, with an annual growth rate of 7%. Saudi Arabia has long held the title of most influential patrons and collectors of fine jewellery and luxury goods. With the Saudi Arabian luxury market reaching US $7.41 billion in 2021, it comes as no surprise that this considerable market sets Saudi Arabia as the newest platform to help re-launch the jewellery industry.

“The 2022 Saudi Jewellery Show aims to become a unique global platform that brings together prime jewellery brands and jewellery lovers under one roof. The exhibition will serve as a meeting point for all to communicate and interact, to exchange knowledge and expertise, to develop this promising industry, and to enable Saudi jewellery designers to forge strong and lasting partnerships with their global counterparts,” commented SCEGA’s acting CEO, Amjad Shacker.

For more information, participation, latest news, and pre-registration, visit: www.saudijewelleryshow.com

