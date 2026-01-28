Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) and RLC Global Forum today announced a strategic partnership, reinforcing Riyadh’s position as a global platform for retail leadership, investment, and economic transformation. The 2026 RLC Global Forum will take place in Riyadh on 3–4 February 2026.

Under the partnership, RCRC will serve as Title Partner and a principal public-sector partner, supporting alignment between the RLC Global Forum’s agenda and Riyadh’s development priorities, while bringing global perspectives in line with Saudi Arabia’s transformation agenda.

“Retail is an important enabler of Riyadh’s economic and urban future,” said Dr. Martyn Davies, Head of City Excellence at the Royal Commission for Riyadh City. “This partnership reflects our focus on building globally competitive systems that support investment, productivity, and long-term city performance in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.”

“Riyadh has emerged as one of the most consequential cities globally for the future of retail, lifestyle, and urban innovation,” said Panos Linardos, Chairman of RLC Global Forum. “Our partnership with the Royal Commission for Riyadh City ensures that the Forum elevates global discourse while directly advancing the Kingdom’s transformation agenda.”

The 2026 Forum will convene leaders from across the public and private sectors and will be supported by a group of leading private-sector partners, reflecting the Forum’s role as a trusted platform for senior-level engagement at the intersection of policy, investment, and industry leadership.

Hamat, a leading visionary shaping the Kingdom’s modern retail landscape, and Apparel Group, a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate, have confirmed their role as Headline Partners of the 2026 Forum.

Abdullah Al Tamimi, CEO of Hamat, said: “Retail is entering a new phase where growth is driven by relevance, resilience, and real economic value. Vision 2030 has positioned retail and lifestyle destinations as core drivers of development in Saudi Arabia, and at Hamat we are responding by developing and operating destinations built on genuine demand and strong commercial fundamentals. Our strength goes beyond the destinations we create, extending to our team and the way we do business. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders at the RLC Global Forum and contributing to the next chapter of retail.”

Also, Apparel Group’s CEO, Neeraj Teckchandani highlighted, “Participating in the 2026 RLC Global Forum reflects our belief in open dialogue, strategic collaboration, and long-term thinking. Apparel Group continues to evolve alongside the markets we operate in, and this Forum provides a meaningful platform to engage with leaders shaping what comes next for global retail.”

About RLC Global Forum

The RLC Global Forum is a leading platform that brings together the world’s most influential brand and retail leaders, innovators, and policymakers to drive positive industry change. It marks the next phase of the Retail Leaders Circle’s (RLC) twelve-year mission to connect and empower decision-makers across the retail and consumer-facing sectors. In addition to its Annual Global Meeting in Riyadh, the RLC Global Forum curates a portfolio of high-level gatherings worldwide, including the RLC Fashion Summit in Milan and the CEO Summit in New York.