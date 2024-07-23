Abu Dhabi: The Permanent Committee for Human Rights (PCHR) in the UAE has concluded the ‘Civil Society Contributions to Advancing Human Rights in the UAE’ training workshop, aiming to strengthen the knowledge of public benefit entities operating in the UAE around human rights-related issues.

Organised in Dubai between 19-21 July 2024, in collaboration with the Ministry of Community Development and the Arab League, the workshop was attended by representatives from both parties, and included an opening session on the importance of boosting the organisational capacities of public benefit entities.

The sessions covered topics related to human rights issues, including key human rights concepts and obligations, human rights mechanisms at the national level, in addition to discussing the legislative structure of human rights at the Arab and international levels.

Commenting on the event, Hind Alowais, Director of the PCHR: said: “We are committed to developing the human rights capacity across public benefit entities, and will organise further similar events in the future in partnership with leading entities in the sector. Such initiatives are part of PCHR's commitment to transparency in tackling human rights issues, along with our constant endeavour to develop effective strategies to protect human rights and raise awareness in this regard."

For his part, Mounir El Fassi, Director of the Human Rights Department of Arab League, said: “Our collaboration with PCHR UAE and the Ministry of Community Development reflects our shared commitment to raising awareness about human rights in the region. This workshop is a significant stride in our journey towards achieving this goal.”

Dr. Riadh Al Sobh, one of the lead trainers on the workshop, said: “It was great to see such engagement from the participants. We are confident that such forums will contribute to strengthening the efforts of public benefit entities in the field of human rights.”

The workshop concluded with a session involving a comprehensive evaluation of the training programme, where participants voiced their appreciation of the interactive sessions and the content provided by human rights experts.

About the UAE Permanent Committee for Human Rights

The Permanent Committee for Human Rights acts as the national liaison and coordinator between relevant human rights related bodies within the UAE to promote and protect human rights in the country. It also works closely with international human rights organisations and partner countries to support progress and prosperity of the global community.

The Permanent Committee for Human Rights (formerly named the National Human Rights Committee) was established by the Council of Ministers in October 2019. Its members include several UAE ministries and institutions.