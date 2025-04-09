Abu Dhabi, UAE: The main objective of the Russia Investment Forum at AIM Congress 2025 was to attract Investment and they spotlighted an array of transformative investment opportunities across Russia’s diverse regions. Moderated by Dmitry Kurochkin, Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation (CCI RF), the session convened regional leaders and industry innovators who shared compelling initiatives in sectors spanning green tech, digital reputation management, healthcare, infrastructure, and natural resource development.

Sergei Katyrin, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, opened the forum by highlighting Russia’s dynamic growth across agriculture, livestock, construction materials, and medical manufacturing. Notably, the country is expanding its export portfolio to include halal-certified ecological food and blood plasma-based antiviral vaccines. Katyrin emphasized the investment-readiness of industrial parks and the strong logistics backbone that supports regional projects. Key growth hubs like Ryazan and Krasnodar were identified as thriving with culture, agriculture, and infrastructure development.

Speaking about Sustainable Innovation and Environmental Technologies, Aleksei Aleksandrov, Director of the Board at EcoChemTech, presented a pioneering waste management solution that converts over a million tons of sewage sludge into fertile soil, eliminating heavy metals and pathogens. The company is seeking strategic partnerships in the UAE to align with local environmental goals and reduce landfill reliance.

Highlighting Russia’s Scaling Digital Frontier, Vladimir Platonov, President of the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry, spoke about the rise of Reputation House, a leading firm in AI-driven digital reputation protection. With a growing global footprint in cities like Dubai and Hong Kong, the company is preparing for an IPO and is seeking $2–3 million in investment to expand its digital infrastructure.

In the next discussion on Regional Investment Hotspots and Sectoral Growth, Andrei Shestakov, President of the Tula Chamber of Commerce and Industry, spotlighted Tula’s advancement in medical technologies and infrastructure. With investment-friendly zones and innovation centers, Tula ranks second in investment productivity in Russia. Upcoming projects include wellness facilities, a cargo terminal, and poultry production units.

Anton Garanin, Deputy Director for Strategy, echoed Tula’s strengths, emphasizing high-tech industries supported by a robust transport network. Projects totaling over $170 million are expected to generate thousands of jobs.

Marina Bogoslovskaya, President of the Yakutia Chamber of Commerce, invited investment in the Arctic Aqua project, which aims to tackle global water scarcity using pure artesian reserves. Yakutia’s resource-rich land—home to diamonds, timber, and gold—also offers rich opportunities in eco-tourism.

Tatiana Veretennikova, President of the Khabarovsk Krai Chamber of Commerce, promoted the region’s strategic position near China, its rich mineral base, and fast-growing sectors like shipbuilding, mining, and tourism. Biodiverse ecosystems add value to its tourism offerings.

Sergey Smorodnikov, President of the Amur Chamber of Commerce, discussed Amur’s strong energy sector, three hydroelectric power plants, and mineral wealth. He emphasized the region’s commitment to international economic cooperation and industrial tourism, supported by forums like the Russian-Chinese Forum.

Aleksandr Mikhailovich Osipo, Governor of Zabaykalsky Krai, concluded the session with a robust outlook on the region’s investment landscape. With 55 new projects launched and 9,500 jobs created last year, the region is fast-tracking economic diversification. Its proximity to China, expansive mining operations, and investor-friendly tax incentives position Zabaykalsky as a strategic hub for global investors.