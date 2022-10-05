Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Park Market is back at Umm Al Emarat Park with the outdoor annual spectacle set to take place every Friday and Saturday from 4th November until 18th March from 4pm to 11pm. Just in time for the more pleasant weather, the Park Market is a great way for the whole family to spend some time in the outdoors.

Home to a variety of vendors and SMEs, the Park Market is a great chance for visitors to come and experience a variety of stalls from a host of local businesses. Showcasing the very best in fresh and organic produce, now is the perfect time for local talents to express their interest and participate in this wonderful outdoor gathering.

Throughout its run, the Park Market will feature art galleries and a host of different accessory stalls selling things like resin art candles, Abayas, Turkish fashion, antiques, crocheted items, silver accessories, customised hats and bags, skin care products, and perfume. There will also be plenty of activities for children to get involved in from arts & crafts, flying kites, bubbles, slime, educational arts, painting, and different skill games. To keep the whole family entertained the park will be hosting magic shows, clown shows, storytelling sessions, music shows and much more.

Cinema in the Park is also making its much anticipated return just in time for the cooler weather, offering free family friendly activity that gives guests the chance to enjoy the open air of the Park’s Children Garden. Cinema screenings will take place every Friday and Saturday evening with two showing per day at 6:30pm and 8:30pm.

Rasha Kablawi, Head of Umm Al Emarat Park’s Corporate Affairs and Communication Department said, “We are delighted to launch this year’s edition of the Park Market in the Park to the entire UAE community. Sustainability is at our core, and we are looking forward embracing the community around us to create a collaborative atmosphere with our values of supporting local SMEs, empowering women, and building bonds between people. With the weather getting more pleasant and people looking to spend more time outdoors, we invite everyone to enjoy these annual events that provide fresh local produce, and other high quality products produced by small businesses along with plenty of entertainment for all the family.”

The park is a big supporter of the UAE’s long-term sustainability agenda, and the Park Market promotes the sustainable production, marketing, and consumption of local agriculture. Umm Al Emarat Park also believes that these principles of supporting local will ultimately build a greater community for all.

Rasha concluded, “The Park Market will have something for everyone, and we are pleased to welcome visitors once again this year.”

To express an interest in exhibiting your talents, product, or taking part in the Park Market email market@ummalemaratpark.ae.

