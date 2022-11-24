Dubai, UAE: Discover your greatness during a weekend of change, profound relationship building, and remarkable moments. Learn from brilliant world-class experts who will open you up to the magic of Mindvalley firsthand.

Mindvalley, the world’s most powerful transformation platform with 20 million fans across the globe, will power the Middle East’s largest mindful event, Mindvalley Live Dubai, from February 25–26, 2023. This 2-day event will host over 2,000 attendees at the Festival Arena, by InterContinental Dubai Festival City.

Mindvalley Live is spearheaded by the brand’s founder and CEO, Vishen Lakhiani. Apart from being a 3x bestselling author and top 50 ranked inspirational global speaker, he has grown Mindvalley into a global movement that spans 195 countries and has more than 20 million followers across social media, marketing, and online members.

According to a Statista survey on people who have experienced mental health issues in the MENA region, 40% of respondents said they are currently experiencing a stressful time in their lives; 38% of respondents said they don't have enough close friends or relationships; and 10% of employees now report having experienced a mental health illness at work, up from 8% the year before. More people than ever before feel the need to transform their lifestyles and connect on a deeper level with their surroundings.

"I founded Mindvalley with the intention of enhancing human development and empowering global society," Vishen explains. “By guiding individuals to become the best versions of themselves while doing better for the world, our mission is to create a more conscious and interconnected world.”

This event will focus on multiple transformational education techniques and personal growth pillars designed to unleash the fullest potential of your mind, body, and spirit. It’s about being passionate about your career, having a healthy, youthful, and energetic mentality and spirit; experiencing resilience, love, and fulfillment; connecting deeply with the people and communities around you; and contributing your unique gifts to the planet.

MEET YOUR HOST, VISHEN LAKHIANI

Vishen Lakhiani was a computer engineer and senior leader at a rapidly growing Silicon Valley startup. But he faced extreme stress and unfulfillment. He discovered and took up meditation as a solution, and it completely transformed his life. He quit the valley to study meditation, teach around the world, and go into deep mastery of human development. Mindvalley was born as a result. Today, Vishen is on a quest to remake how the world works in terms of business, politics, education, and spirituality.

THE MINDVALLEY DIFFERENCE

Founded in 2003 by Vishen Lakhiani, Mindvalley is not just a company or a movement; it’s a way of life. Mindvalley boasts over 20 million global learners from 195 different countries; 200+ authors, speakers, and activists; 350+ global team members; and 17,500+ community Case Studies; more than 1 billion individuals impacted world-wide.

Learn more about Mindvalley membership and Mindvalley Community

BUY TICKETS FOR MINDVALLEY LIVE DUBAI

Get your tickets for this life-changing event at HERE. Save $100–$200 when you buy an Early Bird ticket before December 12, 2022.

Regular Pass: Regular Cost: $499 Early Bird: $399

Mindvalley Members: Standard: $449 Early Bird: $349

VIP Access: Standard: $899 Early Bird: $699



-Ends-

About Mindvalley, Inc.

Mindvalley is the world’s most powerful transformation platform, with a mission to help people step into their greatness. From longevity and wellness to peak performance and spirituality, we provide leading-edge personal growth programs from today’s brightest teachers to create a more conscious and connected world. Mindvalley’s learning platform, called "Quest," introduces a new way of learning that creates 5x better results in human transformation by combining leading technology with great storytelling, brilliant teachers, learning theory, and community interaction. Mindvalley reaches more than 195 countries and has a collective community of 20 million fans. Visit Mindvalley.com and follow us on Mindvalley Talks, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube for life-changing teachings.