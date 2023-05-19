On May 11, the Middle East Facility Management Association (MEFMA) held the second edition of the MEFMA Awards of Excellence in FM 2023, in line with World FM Day, with more than 300 attendees from the facilities management sector locally and regionally.

Over 30 member companies - service providers and technology solution providers in the facilities management sector competed for the MEFMA Awards within ten categories. During the ceremony's opening speech, Alaa AlBoali - Executive Director of MEFMA, expressed the association's pride in the members' level of achievements and contributions in the facilities management sector.

She also mentioned that the Middle East has made a difference in facilities management by adopting the latest technologies, applying best practices through projects and facilities in line with the region's vision towards sustainability.

The ceremony announced the Winners and Highly Commended in various categories, including People Development, Customer Experience, Energy Management, Excellence in FM Health and Safety, CSR Initiatives, Sustainability in FM Operations, FM Partnerships, FM consultancy best practice, Digital Transformation, and Technology Implementation in FM. The winners amongst the 10 categories announced were AG Facilities Solutions, Emrill Services LLC, Farnek Services LLC, Imdaad, and United Facilities Management (UFM).

Two of MEFMA Strategic Corporate Members were also awarded the Global FM Awards of Excellence 2023, namely Imdaad who won the Gold Award of Excellence for their submission Digital Transformation in FM, and Emrill Services LLC who won the Silver Award of Excellence for their submission People Development in FM. This award, along with nominations from other FM associations around the world, provides an invaluable worldwide recognition to recipients for their commitment and success in promoting and enhancing FM practices.

The Awards Gala Dinner was sponsored by AG Facilities Solutions as the Diamond Sponsor and Emirates National Facilities Management as the Gold Sponsor.

The Middle East Facility Management Association (MEFMA) is a professional membership-based body aimed to unify the facility management industry and help advance the FM sector in the Middle East. MEFMA focuses on developing and promoting facility management best practices and professional standards in the region, through membership packages with unique benefits, educational opportunities via professional training programs and certifications, reports & research studies on latest industry trends, and extensive regional events being a knowledge sharing platform, thereby adding value to its members and FM industry professionals. For more information, visit www.mefma.org