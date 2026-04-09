FARASAN — Jazan Municipality has revealed 28 projects either completed or currently underway in the Farasan Islands, including hotels and residential and industrial sites, with a total cost of SR546 million.

The completed projects include 19 municipal initiatives valued at SR398 million, while nine others are under implementation, totaling SR148 million.

The completed projects compromise 14 municipal projects worth SR48 million, in addition to two investment projects costing SR70 million — including the construction of the Farasan Hotel — and three housing projects valued at SR280 million.

The nine projects being implemented are worth SR68 million. These investment projects incljude the establishment of the Al-Hareed Resort at a cost of SR40 million, and a developmental housing project worth SR40 million, which includes the construction of 92 residential units.

These projects fall under a broader package of development initiatives aimed at upgrading infrastructure in the governorate to enhance its status as a preferred destination for visitors and investors.

The municipality is actively encouraging local and international investors to contribute to developing this tourism destination, creating new job opportunities, and boosting the local economy — ultimately benefiting residents and enhancing the islands’ appeal as a global tourist destination.

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