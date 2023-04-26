International Trade Expo ITE, the leading exhibitions and conference organizing Company, revealed the launch of the fifth edition of the International Exhibition for LED Technology, modern and decorative lighting systems, and electronic components (LED MIDDLE EAST LIGHTING EXPO), during the period from 11-13 May 2023 at Cairo International Convention Center - Nasr City.

The International Exhibition for LED Technology, Modern and Decorative Lighting Systems, and Electronic Components is one of the most important exhibitions in Egypt and the Middle East and North Africa specialized in systems and applications of LED components, modern indoor and outdoor lighting supplies, lighting sites and projects, lighting of all kinds, electronic display screens, solar lighting systems, and electronic components.

The exhibition comes under the auspices of leading national companies working in the LED technology industry, modern lighting systems, and advertising sectors, with the participation of many international companies manufacturing the latest technology that serves Egyptian factories.

The upcoming fifth edition comes after the great success achieved in the fourth edition of the exhibition with the participation of more than 100 national and international companies working in the fields of manufacturing LED systems, energy-saving bulbs, solar lighting systems, electronic components, and other internal and external lighting systems, screens and modern means of advertising, where the number of visitors reached 10,000 thousand specialized visitors over 3 days from Egypt and the Arab, African and foreign countries.

The exhibition coincides with the state's trend to replace the current lighting systems with new energy-saving systems, which reduce harmful emissions to the environment, in addition to reducing the import of energy derivatives necessary to operate power stations, to save billions of dollars of foreign currency and pump it into other sectors in support of the national economy, in addition to coinciding with the state's plan for economic development, as energy consumption has developed significantly during the past five years.

Raising the efficiency and rationalization of energy consumption has become imperative to meet the increasing demand for it and its positive reflection towards improving the environmental impact by reducing greenhouse gas emissions necessitates reducing fuel consumption in thermal generating stations, as the state launched a national plan to improve energy efficiency in Egypt to achieve an expected saving of up to 5% of the average consumption during the last five years in some sectors (domestic - public lighting - drinking stations - sanitation ... and other sectors).

Hisham Roshdy, CEO of the organizing company, confirmed that the exhibition has been marketed through our agents in Arab and foreign countries and African countries - such as China, Turkey, India, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and other countries.

” The participating countries will be involved in the activities of the exhibition due to the importance of the Egyptian market in this field and the distinguished location enjoyed by Egypt and its openness to African markets in particular, as the exhibition comes under the auspices of major national and international leaders in manufacturers and lighting systems sector.” Roshdy said.

