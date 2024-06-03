31 countries, the largest number exhibiting in the event’s history, will be a key highlight.

315 plus exhibitors push participation up 66 per cent on 2023.

Dubai, UAE: The Hotel Show, the region's premium hospitality exhibition, will open its doors tomorrow (4 June) at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). Having served as an important forum for the Middle East’s dynamic hospitality industry for over two decades, The Hotel Show 2024 will feature over 315 exhibitors, showcasing a 66 per cent growth from last year and 31 participating countries, the biggest in the event’s history. Adding to the list of top 10 participating countries, who will take up three DWTC halls and half of the Trade Centre Arena, will be Sweden, who will be joining the ranks of Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Turkey, and the UAE showcasing the most trending innovations in the industry currently.

“The show will reflect the transformation of hospitality technology designed to keep up with the shift in consumer preferences, which is presently leaning towards wellness trends and net-zero hospitality with a focus on sustainable practices,” commented Elaine O’Connell, Senior Vice President of the Design & Hospitality Portfolio at dmg events

These evolving trends will be explored in-depth by over 110 industry-shaping experts across the show’s four conferences: The Hospitality Leadership and F&B Forum, HITEC Dubai, UAE Professional Housekeepers Group Meeting, and TESS - The Engineering and Sustainability Summit. Speakers will include industry leaders from major names such as Minor Hotels, Tetra Hospitality Investment, Address Hotels + Resorts & Emaar Hospitality, Saudi Arabia’s Knowledge Economic City Co. KSA, Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Abu Dhabi’s Miral amongst others.

Eddy Tannous, Chief Operating Officer at Rotana, said: “I am excited to participate in The Hotel Show Dubai on behalf of Rotana, where I will be discussing the pivotal role tourism plays in shaping government policies. This event provides a unique platform to discuss innovative strategies and strategic partnerships to drive excellence in our industry, contributing towards a brighter future for all. I look forward to engaging with industry peers and contributing to a dynamic dialogue that fosters growth and success.”

The Hotel Show is expected to attract 10,000 dedicated visitors while being held alongside the Leisure Show and the design trio of INDEX, Workspace, and KIDSCAPE. With a visitor pass to one event granting access to all, the combined visitor turnout is anticipated at around 24,000.

“Show co-location means visitors get to explore the complete spectrum of design and hospitality offerings across our curated events, all conveniently located under one roof,” added O’Connell.

Leisure Show:

Meanwhile, sports, fitness, wellness, recreation, and adventure suppliers from Germany, Italy, the USA, the UAE, the UK, and Turkey are exhibiting at Leisure Show as regional destinations emerge as leading health and adventure tourism hubs.

The exhibition will feature three dynamic product sectors - sports and fitness, wellness and spa, and recreation and adventure. Visitors will gain deep insights into sector trends, including customisation, personalisation, and sustainability, via more than 20 experts due to address the CPD-certified Leisure and Wellness Conference. The conference will hear from visionaries at the forefront of the wellness sector who will explore the impact of AI on the industry, balancing sustainability in offerings, the GCC’s latest leisure travel trends, aesthetic and design evolution in spa and wellness sanctuaries, the allure of spas and hotel retreats across generations and the integration of wellness tourism and trends in the leisure experience.

