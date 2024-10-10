The Riyadh Battle of Titans- The highly anticipated boxing clash between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol is set to take place in Riyadh Season on October 12, promising an electrifying night of world-class action. As two of the top light heavyweight fighters in the world, Beterbiev and Bivol will go toe-to-toe, delivering a thrilling showdown for boxing fans.

The Quest for All Four Titles- Both fighters enter the ring as champions, each holding two light heavyweight belts, and they will face off for the chance to claim all four major titles—WBA, IBF, WBC, and WBO. Beterbiev, renowned for his undefeated record and devastating knockout power, will take on Bivol, a master tactician known for his precision and skill. With both athletes at the top of their game, this highly anticipated show promises to be a career-defining moment.

IBF Heavyweight Championship Insights- The Anthony Joshua V Daniel Dubois fight, which took place last month as part of the IBF Heavyweight Championship, attracted a large number of viewers across the Middle East and North Africa. Users from the UAE topped the list for the highest viewership on TOD, followed by Egypt, Kuwait, and Qatar respectively.

In celebration of this showdown and Riyadh Season’s thrilling boxing lineup, TOD has introduced a special Boxing Pass. For a nominal subscription fee, users can enjoy the punches, knockouts, and drama of all the seven boxing matches from the Riyadh season, including the highly anticipated Beterbiev V Bivol showdown.

