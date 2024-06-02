RIYADH - The third edition of the Future Semiconductors Forum 2024 will be held in Riyadh, hosted by King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) in partnership with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST). The event, scheduled for June 5-6, 2024, at the Garage Innovation District in Riyadh, aims to promote the domestic production of electronic chips and boost the digital economy within Saudi Arabia.

This forum will gather esteemed policymakers, industrial pioneers, experts, and scholars in semiconductor technology. Notable participants include Shuji Nakamura, a Nobel laureate in Physics for his development of blue/green LEDs and violet laser diodes, alongside Kang Wang, who holds a professorship in electrical engineering and computer science and serves as Co-Director of the Center for Quantum Science and Engineering at UCLA and a Professor of electrical engineering at Raytheon Company. Also in attendance will be Steven P. DenBaars from the University of California - Santa Barbara, renowned for holding more than 190 US patents and co-founding the Institute of Engineering Electricity and Electronics alongside four photonics and electronics companies.

Umesh Mishra, the Dean of the College of Engineering at UCSB, joins the list of distinguished participants, as do Ross Jatou, President of the Semiconductor at Alat Company, Dr. Naveed Sherwani, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Rapid Silicon Company, co-designer of Intel microprocessor algorithms and Intel Award winner, and Professor Goutam Chattopadhyay, a research scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the California Institute of Technology.

Dr. Munir Eldesouki, the President of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, stated that the forum reflects the goals and priorities set by HRH Prince Mohamed bin Salman, the Crown Prince, and Prime Minister, in the field of research, development, and innovation. It also plays a significant role in advancing the digital economy in the Kingdom. He emphasized that the event is organized by King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), which serves as a national laboratory and hub for innovation. Its purpose is to enhance the research, development, and innovation system, expedite technological advancements, and promote the localization of technologies.

Dr. Tony Chan, President of King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) commended the Semiconductors Future Forum for its accomplishments in the first and second editions. He noted that the new edition offers promising opportunities to enhance the digital economy, advance research cooperation between various entities, and exchange knowledge about best practices in the electronic chip industry by bringing together the most prominent local and international entities under one roof.

The forum's purpose is to raise awareness about the significance of localizing the electronic chip industry and its contribution to the growth of the digital economy in the Kingdom. It also aims to explore potential opportunities for localizing this crucial industry to make the Kingdom a key player in the electronic chip sector. Additionally, the forum seeks to promote research collaboration and sharing best practices in semiconductor development and manufacturing.

Over two days, the forum will delve into various subjects to outline the semiconductor industry's future trajectory in the Kingdom by exploring the semiconductor value chain, from raw materials to finished microchips. Additionally, it will examine the application of this cutting-edge technology in areas like space exploration, quantum technologies, 6G communications, electric vehicles, and integrated sensors to enable smart cities.

The third edition of the forum will announce significant initiatives that bolster Saudi Arabia's standing in the global semiconductor arena, drive transformation in the Middle East, cultivate talent in this vital sector, and address industry challenges to spur economic growth. The forum's agenda includes various scientific activities such as lectures, panel discussions, research posters, and an accompanying exhibition for global companies to showcase the latest semiconductor development and manufacturing developments.

The forum's third edition has a strategic partnership with the Research, Development, and Innovation Development Authority and Alat Company. It is sponsored by leading local and international institutions and companies such as Ajlan & Brothers Holding, Synopsys, Siemens, Rapid Silicon, Oxford Instruments, Trysl Tech, Joule, EpicSemi, and International Semiconductor Executive Summits. Those interested can register for the forum and view its agenda by visiting: https://semiconductors.kacst.gov.sa.

This year's forum follows the successful first and second editions, which have led to collaborative research, advancements, and semiconductor manufacturing efforts. This includes the launch of the Saudi Semiconductors Program (SSP), a pioneering regional initiative supporting research and development and qualifying cadres in the field of designing and localizing electronic chips. This program collaborates with 16 Saudi universities, has trained over 400 researchers and students in microchip design and manufacturing.