Abu Dhabi: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE) will be held at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi as part of Global Food Week, from 21 to 23 October. The exhibition serves as a specialised platform enabling food and beverage brands to showcase their latest products and solutions to a global audience of buyers, manufacturers, and distributors.

The event is organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon Holding company, in cooperation with ADAFSA. It aims to unite the food and beverage sector under one roof, offering an expanded range of attractions and new opportunities for exhibitors to broaden their presence in GCC markets.

As part of ADIFE, several dedicated sectors will be featured throughout the exhibition, each focusing on different aspects of the food industry to offer a comprehensive experience for visitors and exhibitors. Among these is the F&B Enablers & Market Leaders sector, which highlights the key players driving sector growth and development. The Local Food and Beverage zone celebrates the rich diversity of the UAE’s food scene by hosting a selection of local suppliers and exhibitors. Meanwhile, the International Food and Beverage sector is a dynamic platform bringing together country pavilions, global start-ups, and innovative business models, enhancing opportunities for trade exchange and international cooperation in this vital sector.

His Excellency Dr Tariq Ahmed Al Ameri, Acting Director-General of Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, said: “The Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition plays a pivotal role in driving transformation and enhancing the resilience of food systems by providing a growing platform for business and innovation. The event offers valuable opportunities for local companies and manufacturers to discover the latest technologies that support safe food handling and help maintain the highest standards of health and safety.”

His Excellency added that one of the exhibition’s key components is the Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition, which reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for those interested in the date industry and its products.

His Excellency Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “The continued success of this event reflects the pivotal role these exhibitions play in supporting the food security systems, creating an attractive environment for investment in the food sector, and concluding commercial agreements at both local and international levels. The exhibition is witnessing continuous development year after year, introducing new features, strengthening international cooperation, and accelerating the adoption of the latest technologies in the food and agriculture sectors.”

He added that the group’s commitment stems from its belief in the wise leadership’s vision to secure food for future generations and establish Abu Dhabi as a global capital for innovation in vital industries. The fourth edition of ADIFE, embodies the spirit of cooperation, innovation, and shared ambition, and continues to raise the level of excellence and impact in the region and beyond.

This edition will feature an enhanced Hosted Buyer Programme, connecting exhibitors with pre-qualified, high-purchasing-power buyers. This distinguished programme offers a personalised experience for both buyers and exhibitors, facilitating meaningful meetings that enhance business opportunities before, during, and after the event. To boost trade, the programme will include speed networking events, pre-scheduled meetings, and a dedicated networking platform.

A dedicated Honey Pavilion within the event offers local honey producers the opportunity to showcase their natural and unique products to visitors. This initiative aims to support local production, raise awareness about the quality and diversity of national honey, and strengthen the presence of local producers in the market.

ADIFE 2025 will also include the World Gourmet Show, featuring educational sessions and interactive demonstrations by top chefs and culinary experts from around the world. In addition, the Honey Pavilion will provide an ideal opportunity for local producers to showcase their products.

Among the exhibition’s highlights this year is the National Cup Tasters Championship & Brew Bar hosted by the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA), where the world’s best baristas will compete in a series of challenges. Participants and visitors will enjoy an exceptional coffee experience at the tasting corner, with a curated selection of carefully roasted coffees using the latest preparation techniques, as the world’s best coffee experts compete in a series of challenges.

The fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition is a dynamic and engaging event that not only highlights the latest developments in the food and beverage sector but also fosters collaboration and innovation. By bringing together industry leaders, experts, and emerging talents, the exhibition aims to create meaningful change and enhance food security in the region and beyond.