Flagship events include the Creative Industries Forum and Fashion Show, alongside visual arts exhibitions, photography competitions, gaming contests, teen innovation showcases, and more.

The festival runs from 2–12 December 2025, with events hosted across Qatar.

The British Council, in partnership with Qatar Museums, the British Embassy Doha, and the UK Department for Business & Trade, supported by GREAT campaign proudly announces the 10th edition of the Qatar–UK Festival, taking place from 2–12 December 2025. The Festival is an ongoing legacy of the hugely successful Qatar-UK 2013 Year of Culture.

Marking a decade of cultural collaboration, this milestone edition celebrates the strategic partnership between Qatar and the UK and the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Department of Business and Trade, the British Council and Qatar Museums, under the patronage of Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums. The MoU signifies a long-term commitment to advancing collaboration in the creative industries and cultural exchange between both nations.

The 2025 Qatar-UK Festival edition coincides with Qatar Museums’ 20th anniversary, making it a particularly special moment that recognises Qatar’s continued investment in arts, culture, and innovation. The festival returns as a vibrant platform for creative collaboration, activating the MoU through a programme focused on creativity, innovation, and partnership across sectors.

Through a dynamic programme, the festival will showcase how culture, innovation, and entrepreneurship come together to nurture young talent, drive sustainable growth, and deepen people-to-people connections.

Programme Highlights – 10th Edition

Creative Industries Forum (10th December, National Museum of Qatar): Flagship policy and creative dialogue convening cultural leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and innovators from both nations to explore collaboration in fashion, design, media, film and technology, gaming and e-sport, cultural infrastructure and creative hubs.

Qatar International Art Festival: Exhibitions and live art from Qatari and international artists, reinforcing Qatar's position as a global arts hub.

Photography & AI Competition: Showcasing creative expressions of identity, community, and connection, with winning entries exhibited during the festival.

Teen Hub Collaboration: Youth innovation, teens sustainable fashion show, and AI and art workshops in partnership with Teen Art Awards.

Youth innovation, teens sustainable fashion show, and AI and art workshops in partnership with Teen Art Awards. Gaming & E-sports Showcase: Highlighting the intersection of technology, youth culture, and digital innovation on 9th December at the Teen Hub.

Mr Mohammed Saad Al Rumaihi, CEO of Qatar Museums, added: “As Qatar Museums marks its 20th anniversary, we are honoured to celebrate this milestone alongside the 10th edition of the Qatar–UK Festival a legacy of the Qatar-UK 2013 Year of Culture. Our partnership with the British Council continues to strengthen Qatar’s role as a regional and global cultural hub, championing creativity, innovation, and the exchange of ideas that drive the creative economy forward.”

His Excellency, the British Ambassador to the State of Qatar Mr Neerav Patel said: “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the British Council and the entire team on marking ten years of the Qatar–UK Festival, a decade of creative exchange and meaningful connection. The festival embodies the best of our longstanding friendship, creativity, collaboration, and shared ambition. It highlights how cultural exchange and the creative industries connect our people and open new opportunities for innovation and growth. As we celebrate this milestone, the UK remains deeply committed to supporting Qatar’s creative journey and our shared vision for the future.”

Dr Waseem Kotoub, Country Director for British Council Qatar, said: “We are proud to mark the 10th edition of the Qatar–UK Festival, a legacy built on connection, creativity, and collaboration. Over the past decade, the festival has served as a catalyst for dialogue and exchange between Qatar and the UK, bringing together artists, entrepreneurs, and policymakers who believe in the power of culture to transform societies. We look to the future with renewed energy and purpose, continuing our work to support Qatar’s growing creative economy and its ambition to build a knowledge-based economy as envisioned in Qatar National Vision 2030. Through education, skills development, and cross-sector collaboration, the British Council remains deeply committed to creating opportunities that empower young people and drive sustainable growth across both our nations.”

Strategic partners of the festival this year are the Years of Culture initiative, Qatar Museums, Media City and Qatar Development Bank.

The festival has also brought a wide range of UK and Qatar partners and businesses to celebrate the two nations’ friendship, including Harvey Nicols, Liberty UK, Bentley Cars, Teen Hub, Hurlingham Polo 1875, Polo AlMarsa, Msheireb Museums, Doha Design District, Tasweer, Qatar International Art Festival, Katara Cultural Village Foundation, Teen art awards, Dunes and Bisht Magazines, Qatar Businesswomen Association, KON Group W.L.L.

For more information on the partnership and the Qatar UK Festival programme, please contact:

Sachi Kumar, Senior Communications Manager, sachi.kumar@britishcouncil.org

Aya Hassan, Arts Project Manager, aya.hassan@britishcouncil.org